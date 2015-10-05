TOKYO Oct 5 Japanese Government bond yields fell to multi-month lows on Monday on growing expectations the Bank of Japan may unveil fresh stimulus as soon as this month, as well as soft U.S. jobs data.

The yield on the current 30-year JGBs fell 2.0 basis points to 1.340 percent, its lowest level since late April, breaking below strong yield support around 1.35 percent.

The five-year yield hit an eight-month low of 0.045 percent , as a growing number of market players expect the BOJ to ease its policy at one of its two policy meetings planned in October.

The BOJ holds its first October policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday and the second one on Oct. 30, when it publishes its updated economic outlook.

A run of soft Japanese economic data is raising concerns that the economy may be faltering as exports remained tepid due to a slower global growth.

With exports hardly leading the charge, domestic consumption is seen as a key to energise the flagging economy. But government data showed on Monday Japanese wage growth slowed in August and summer bonuses were lower than last year.

Market players expect the BOJ could increase its purchase of risk assets such as stock index-linked ETFs, and could extend the average maturity of JGB it buys.

Other possible measures include a cut in the interest rate on excess reserves and further increase in its bond buying.

The 10-year JGB futures price rose 0.10 point to 148.47 .

The market also drew support from surprisingly weak U.S. employment data published on Friday, which reduced expectations of a U.S. rate hike later this year and supported bond prices globally. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Eric Meijer)