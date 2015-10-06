TOKYO Oct 6 Japanese government bonds slipped on Tuesday as equities rallied, though the losses were tempered by caution as the Bank of Japan began a regular two-day policy meeting.

The Nikkei stock index gained 1 percent, closing above 18,000 points for a second consecutive day.

The BOJ is widely expected to hold monetary policy steady. But a surprise announcement cannot be ruled out, and pressure is building on the central bank to act to support the flagging economy.

At its next meeting on Oct. 30, the BOJ is expected to cut its long-term economic and price projections.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield added 1.5 basis points to 0.325 percent.

The yield on the current 30-year JGBs rose 1 basis point to 1.365 percent, moving away from the previous session's low of 1.340, which was its lowest level since late April.

The five-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.050 percent, up from Monday's eight-month low of 0.045 percent.

The 10-year JGB futures price ended down 0.10 point at 148.36. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Richard Borsuk)