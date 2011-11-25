TOKYO Nov 25 Japanese government bond
prices dropped on Friday as investors took profits, in part to
offset losses they are suffering on credit products and also as
weakness in German bonds spooked some investors.
* Japanese regional banks are said to be taking profits in
JGBs after their investment in bonds issued by Norwegian export
credit finance company Eksportfinans turned sour as Moody's
abruptly downgraded the company by seven notches to junk status
earlier in the week.
* Ten-year JGB futures dropped 0.35 point to 142.45
, falling below some major technical support points,
including their 20-day moving average around 142.71 and a very
thin Ichimoku cloud between 142.49-142.50.
* Cash 10-year bond yields rose to 1.005 percent
, their highest in over 3 weeks, and up 2.5 basis
points on the day, though market players say there is some
bargain-hunting at yields around 1 pct.
* The yield curve steepened slightly, with some market
players saying the 20-year sector remained soft after tepid
auction results on Tuesday.
* Twenty- and 30-year yields both rose 3.0 basis points to
1.760 pct and 1.940 pct,
respectively. The spread between five and 20-year yields rose to
142 basis points, the largest since mid-September.
* As the European debt crisis makes the global economic
outlook increasingly uncertain, investors are likely to be
highly risk-averse, preferring to stick to short-term notes,
rather than more volatile long-dated bonds, said Mari Iwashita,
chief market economist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
* Weakness in German bonds after a failed auction on
Wednesday is making some JGB investors worried that the
sovereign debt crisis could spread to Japan as the country has
by far the largest public debt compared to economic size among
the industrialised world.
* "When bonds of core countries like Germany are being sold,
investors become very nervous. Some of them may feel like taking
profits when they are still in the money," said Tadashi
Matsukawa, head of fixed income investments at PineBridge
Investments.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)