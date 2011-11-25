* Ten-yr JGB yield rises to 3-wk high on Bund weakness
* JGB futures fall below major technical support
* Downgrade of Nordic export finance company weighs
* Curve bear-steepens, 5-/20-yr spread widest since
early-Sep
By Hideyuki Sano and Akiko Takeda
TOKYO, Nov 25 Japanese government bond
prices slipped on Friday on profit-taking and as weakness in
German bonds spooked some investors, pushing the benchmark yield
to its highest in over three weeks.
German bonds dropped after a failed auction on Wednesday,
making some JGB investors worried that the sovereign debt crisis
could spread to Japan as the country has by far the largest
public debt compared to economic size in the industrialised
world.
Cash 10-year bond yields rose to 1.030 percent
, their highest since October 31, and up 5 basis
points on the day.
"When bonds of core countries like Germany are being sold,
investors become very nervous. Some of them may feel like taking
profits when they are still in the money," said Tadashi
Matsukawa, head of fixed income investments at PineBridge
Investments.
Japanese regional banks are said to be taking profits in
JGBs after their investment in bonds issued by Norwegian export
credit finance company Eksportfinans turned sour as Moody's
abruptly downgraded the company by seven notches to junk status
earlier in the week.
According to SMBC Nikko Securities, Eksportfinans has about
$12.5 billion of debts in yen, which is about 36 percent of its
total debt. Considering Japanese investors have also bought
uridashis in other currencies, their exposure should top 1
trillion yen, it said.
Ten-year JGB futures dropped 0.51 point to 142.29,
having fallen to as low as 142.13, their lowest in over three
weeks. They posted their biggest daily losses since mid-March.
Volume surged to the largest this year at over 49,000 lots.
Short-term players such as hedge funds and commodity trading
advisers (CTA) were cited as aggressive sellers of JGB futures,
prompting them to break below some major technical support
points, including their 20-day moving average around 142.70 and
a very thin Ichimoku cloud between 142.49-142.50.
The yield curve bear-steepened, as investors such as
Japanese banks were said to be shortening the duration of their
portfolios, undermining bonds with longer maturities.
As the European debt crisis makes the global economic
outlook increasingly uncertain, investors are likely to be
highly risk-averse, preferring to stick to short-term notes,
rather than more volatile long-dated bonds, said Mari Iwashita,
chief market economist at SMBC Nikko Securities.
Twenty- and 30-year yields both rose more than 5 basis
points. The 20-year yield hit a 2-1/2 month high at 1.795
percent. The spread between five and 20-year
yields climbed to 144 basis points, the largest since
early-September.
Although investors held off buying amid sharp
falls in JGBs, bargain hunters will likely emerge at some levels
as there are not many alternatives to take in expectation that
the euro zone debt crisis will rumble on.
France and Germany agreed on Thursday to stop bickering
openly about whether the European Central Bank should do more to
rescue the euro zone from a deepening sovereign debt crisis.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy also said Paris and Berlin
would circulate joint proposals before a Dec. 9 European Union
summit for treaty amendments to entrench tougher budget
discipline in the 17-nation euro area.
($1 = 77.1100 Japanese yen)
