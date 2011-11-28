TOKYO Nov 28 Japanese government bonds
extended losses on Monday as a rise in yields on euro-zone debt
pressures investors to take profits from JGBs and prepare for
expected losses in risk assets.
* The 10-year JGB yield rose 4 basis points
1.065 percent, a three-month high.
* Three-month euro-yen interest rate futures were
down 0.5 basis point at 99.635, a fresh eight-month low.
* "A poor German bond auction last week fuelled fears that
the euro-zone debt crisis could get out of control, and this is
still weighing on JGBs," said a fund manager at Japanese asset
management firm.
"But investors are just adjusting positions and I don't
think their selling is based on a perception that JGBs are
falling into the same category as those facing the debt mess in
the euro zone," he added.
* Italian bond yields soared on Friday after borrowing costs
rose sharply at a short-term debt auction, raising questions
over the euro zone's future as politicians failed to come up
with a decisive solutions to the debt crisis.
* Ten-year German yields were 7 basis points
higher at 2.2 percent, testing the upper end of a range in place
since August. The underperformance of Bunds last week has left
them yielding almost the same as British 10-year gilts and
around 30 bps more than U.S. Treasuries.
* A Reuters weekly survey showed on Monday that sentiment in
the JGB market had worsened sharply, but the median forecast was
for the 10-year JGB yield to go no higher than 1.050 percent
by the end of this week, as market participants
expect bargain hunting from cash-rich investors at higher
yields.
* The Nikkei average climbed almost 2 percent on Monday,
helped by climbs in U.S. stock futures and a report that the
International Monetary Fund was considering support for Italy as
bond yields across the euro zone spiked to new highs.
(Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Michael Watson)