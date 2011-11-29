* 10-yr yield stays near 3-mth high as Nikkei tops 2 pct
* JGB futures mark longest losing streak since July
* Implied volatilities on futures highest since August
* Two-yr JGB auction draws moderate demand
By Akiko Takeda
TOKYO, Nov 29 Japanese government bond
futures edged down on Tuesday as sharp gains in the Nikkei
average triggered selling of JGB futures, keeping the benchmark
10-year yield near a 3-month high.
But cash bond losses were relatively small as investors
cautiously wait for European policy-makers to show how a bailout
fund will be leveraged to avert contagion in sovereign debt
markets.
"Today's market was relatively straightforward as the rise
in share prices capped JGBs," said a manager at a U.S. asset
management fund.
Lead 10-year JGB futures edged down 0.14 point to
141.73, keeping near a 4-month low of 141.71 hit on Monday and
staying below technical resistance such as their 100-day moving
average at 142.28 and a thin Ichimoku cloud on charts at
142.42-50.
JGB futures fell for the sixth day in a row, marking their
longest losing streak since July.
The market's trading band has widened since the Tokyo Stock
Exchange's new trading system began last week, analysts said,
and bringing up implied volatilities for 90-day call options on
the 10-year JGB futures to their highest since
August.
The Nikkei climbed more than 2 percent on Tuesday,
closing at a two-week high on hopes that euro-zone leaders were
readying steps to ease the debt crisis and that the U.S. holiday
shopping season now under way would prove robust.
Cash bonds were mixed, with the 10-year JGB yield
up 1 basis point at 1.065 percent and the
five-year yield unchanged at 0.380 percent.
An auction of 2.7 trillion yen ($34.56 billion) of two-year
JGBs drew moderate demand, with the lowest accepted prices
better than market expections. The auction was
underpinned by views that the Bank of Japan will maintain its
monetary easing stance.
The European debt woes have also benefited JGBs, which have
attracted safe-haven bids thanks to Japan's ability to finance
its debt domestically despite its huge debt burden.
Though there is little sign that JGBs will fall victim to
the vicious cycle of investor selling and further erosion of
confidence witnessed in the euro zone, with 10-year JGB yield
staying near 1 percent, market players were aware that overseas
funding strains could cause a domino effect in yen money markets
and bonds. Tuesday's demand in the BOJ dollar supply operation
reflected such moves, analysts said.
Euro zone finance ministers meet later on Tuesday to approve
detailed arrangements for scaling up the EFSF rescue fund to
help prevent contagion in bond markets.
($1 = 0.7490 euros; = 78.1200 Japanese yen)
(Editing by Michael Watson)