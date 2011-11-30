Japanese government bonds were mostly flat on Wednesday, with
any gains capped by broker hedging, while position squaring from
investors weighed ahead of a 10-year auction on Thursday.
* The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was
unchanged at 1.065 percent, matching a three-month high hit
earlier this week after falling as low as 1.055 percent.
* "Although stocks are down today, gains in JGBs are limited
as a 10-year JGB auction is scheduled for tomorrow," said a
trader at a U.S. brokerage.
"While longer-dated maturities were expected to be supported
by index following players' month-end purchases, gains are
subdued because investors are staying on the sidelines after
recent sharp falls in JGBs."
* Japan's Ministry of Finance will offer 2.2 trillion yen of
10-year bonds on Thursday.
* Lead 10-year JGB futures ended the morning
session flat at 141.73 after falling to 141.68, their lowest
since July 29.
* A trader at a Japanese bank said that foreign speculative
players are betting that JGBS will continue to fall as the euro
zone crisis affects core countries like Germany, raising the
risk that JGBs could be sold to cover losses on other assets.
* Futures will be under pressure as Japanese investors
shorten the duration of their portfolios to reduce risks, said
the trader at a Japanese bank.
* On Tuesday, a 2.7 trillion yen($34.7 billion) auction of
two-year JGBs drew moderate demand, with the lowest accepted
price better than market expections.
* While the euro zone sovereign debt crisis has supported
the JGB market as investors seek safety, some market
participants are wary that increasingly volatile global markets
could push up yen yields and trim unrealised profits in their
bond portfolios.
* Analysts expected tensions in financial markets to keep
mounting ahead of an EU summit on Dec 8-9.
* The Nikkei share average fell nearly 1 percent on
Wednesday, reversing two days of gains as worries over the euro
zone spread and it looked likely that the International Monetary
Fund would take a more active role in stemming the crisis.