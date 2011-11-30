* Ten-yr yield hits 3-mth high

* Shorter paper favoured as volatility rises -traders

* Yield curve steepens; 5-/20-yr yield spread widest in 3 mths

By Akiko Takeda

TOKYO, Nov 30 Japanese government bonds futures were mostly flat on Wednesday, with any gains capped by broker hedging, while position squaring from investors weighed ahead of a 10-year auction on Thursday.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at 1.065 percent, after rising to 1.070 percent, its highest since Sept 2. The five-year yield declined 1.5 basis points to 0.370 percent, off a month-high of 0.385 percent hit on Tuesday.

While market players sought to digest details of the euro zone's ramped up lending facility, as well as proposals to expand funding for the International Monetary Fund so it can lend to nations such as Italy, the yield curve steepened as investors shifted funds to shorter-dated maturities to reduce risk in their portfolios.

"Although stocks are down today, gains in JGBs are limited as a 10-year JGB auction is scheduled for tomorrow," said a trader at a U.S. brokerage.

"While longer-dated maturities were expected to be supported by index following players' month-end purchases, gains are subdued because investors are staying on the sidelines after recent sharp falls in JGBs."

Japan's Ministry of Finance will offer 2.2 trillion yen of 10-year bonds on Thursday.

European finance ministers agreed to strengthen a rescue fund for countries with financial difficulties and said they are consulting the IMF about more aid as bond yields surge across the region.

MOUNTING TENSION

Analysts expected tension in financial markets to keep mounting ahead of an EU summit on Dec 8-9.

Lead 10-year JGB futures ended up 0.04 point at 141.77, snapping a six-day losing streak. They fell to 141.68 at one point, their lowest since July 29.

Dealers said that foreign speculative players are betting that JGBs will continue to fall as the euro zone crisis affects core countries like Germany, raising the risk that the paper could be sold to cover losses on other assets.

Futures will be under pressure as Japanese investors shorten the duration of their portfolios to reduce risk, said a trader at a Japanese bank.

On Tuesday, a 2.7 trillion yen ($34.7 billion) auction of two-year JGBs drew moderate demand, with the lowest accepted price better than market expections.

While the euro zone sovereign debt crisis has supported the JGB market as investors seek safety, thanks to Japan's ability to finance its debt domestically despite its huge debt burden, at 200 percent of its GDP, some market participants are wary that increasingly volatile global markets could push up yen bond yields and trim unrealised profits in banks' bond portfolios.

A yield rise of up to 10 basis points from levels in Sept in maturities of 3-5 years could wipe off all the unrealised gains posted by major Japanese banks in the first-half of fiscal 2011, which is about 220 billion yen ($2.83 billion) out of their 105 trillion yen bond total portfolio, said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The yield curve steepened as the spread between 5- and 20-year yields expanded to 145 basis points, its widest in nearly three months.

The Nikkei share average edged down 0.5 percent on Wednesday, reversing two days of gains on profit-taking as investors were divided on Europe's debt troubles and involvement of the IMF in stemming the crisis.