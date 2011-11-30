* Ten-yr yield hits 3-mth high
* Shorter paper favoured as volatility rises -traders
* Yield curve steepens; 5-/20-yr yield spread widest in 3
mths
By Akiko Takeda
TOKYO, Nov 30 Japanese government bonds
futures were mostly flat on Wednesday, with any gains capped by
broker hedging, while position squaring from investors weighed
ahead of a 10-year auction on Thursday.
The benchmark 10-year JGB yield was unchanged
at 1.065 percent, after rising to 1.070 percent, its highest
since Sept 2. The five-year yield declined 1.5
basis points to 0.370 percent, off a month-high of 0.385
percent hit on Tuesday.
While market players sought to digest details of the euro
zone's ramped up lending facility, as well as proposals to
expand funding for the International Monetary Fund so it can
lend to nations such as Italy, the yield curve steepened as
investors shifted funds to shorter-dated maturities to reduce
risk in their portfolios.
"Although stocks are down today, gains in JGBs are limited
as a 10-year JGB auction is scheduled for tomorrow," said a
trader at a U.S. brokerage.
"While longer-dated maturities were expected to be supported
by index following players' month-end purchases, gains are
subdued because investors are staying on the sidelines after
recent sharp falls in JGBs."
Japan's Ministry of Finance will offer 2.2 trillion yen of
10-year bonds on Thursday.
European finance ministers agreed to strengthen a rescue
fund for countries with financial difficulties and said they are
consulting the IMF about more aid as bond yields surge across
the region.
MOUNTING TENSION
Analysts expected tension in financial markets to keep
mounting ahead of an EU summit on Dec 8-9.
Lead 10-year JGB futures ended up 0.04 point at
141.77, snapping a six-day losing streak. They fell to 141.68 at
one point, their lowest since July 29.
Dealers said that foreign speculative players are betting
that JGBs will continue to fall as the euro zone crisis affects
core countries like Germany, raising the risk that the paper
could be sold to cover losses on other assets.
Futures will be under pressure as Japanese investors shorten
the duration of their portfolios to reduce risk, said a trader
at a Japanese bank.
On Tuesday, a 2.7 trillion yen ($34.7 billion) auction of
two-year JGBs drew moderate demand, with the lowest accepted
price better than market expections.
While the euro zone sovereign debt crisis has supported the
JGB market as investors seek safety, thanks to Japan's ability
to finance its debt domestically despite its huge debt burden,
at 200 percent of its GDP, some market participants are wary
that increasingly volatile global markets could push up yen bond
yields and trim unrealised profits in banks' bond portfolios.
A yield rise of up to 10 basis points from levels in Sept in
maturities of 3-5 years could wipe off all the unrealised gains
posted by major Japanese banks in the first-half of fiscal 2011,
which is about 220 billion yen ($2.83 billion) out of their 105
trillion yen bond total portfolio, said Shogo Fujita, chief
Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
The yield curve steepened as the spread between 5- and
20-year yields expanded to 145 basis points, its widest in
nearly three months.
The Nikkei share average edged down 0.5 percent on
Wednesday, reversing two days of gains on profit-taking as
investors were divided on Europe's debt troubles and involvement
of the IMF in stemming the crisis.