TOKYO Jan 23 Japanese government bond
prices sagged on Monday, following in the footsteps of U.S.
bonds last week, though worries about lack of a breakthrough in
Greece's debt swap deal kept many investors on hold.
* U.S. bond yields rose on Friday on hopes that Greece and
its creditors would soon reach agreement on the country's debt
restructuring. But so far they have failed to clinch a deal
ahead, with a euro zone finance ministers' meeting looming on
Monday.
* "Now the market is looking to Greece. But it's not as if
the talks have broken down. It's just that they don't have a
deal yet," said Tadashi Matsukawa, a bond investment manager at
PineBridge Investments.
* With market players cautiously optimistic about Greece's
debt deals, benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.08
point to 142.30, struggling to cling to the Ichimoku cloud top
at 142.31.
* A close below that level could open the way for a test of
the Dec. 28 low of 142.13, a scenario that is probable if yields
on Italian and other euro zone government debt keep falling,
some market players said.
* The 10-year cash JGB yield rose 1.0 basis point to 0.990
percent, its highest in nearly three weeks,
though many market players expect bargain-hunting at the 1
percent mark.
* The five-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.345
percent while the 20-year bond yield held flat at
1.760 percent.