* 10-year yield rises to highest since late Dec
* Cautious optimism about Greece's debt swap deal
* Futures fall below Ichimoku cloud top
* 20-year yield rises to 1 1/2-mth high ahead of auction
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Jan 23 Japanese government bond
prices sagged on Monday on guarded hopes about an easing in
tension over Europe's sovereign debt woes, though worries about
the lack of a breakthrough in Greece's debt swap deal kept many
investors on hold.
The 10-year JGB yield rose to its highest level so far this
year, as sharp falls in most euro zone countries debt yields
since the turn of the year have led investors to rethink the
benefits of "risk-off" trades.
"Now the market is looking to Greece. But it's not as if the
talks have broken down. It's just that they don't have a deal
yet," said Tadashi Matsukawa, a bond investment manager at
PineBridge Investments.
Hopes that Greece and its creditors would soon reach
agreement on the country's debt restructuring pushed up U.S.
bond yields on Friday and helped push benchmark 10-year JGB
futures 0.14 point lower to 142.24, below the Ichimoku
cloud top at 142.33.
Futures look increasingly vulnerable and could easily slip
below the cloud bottom, which will be around 142.24 in coming
days. Chartists say a break there could see a test of Dec. 28
low of 142.13.
In the cash bond market, the 10-year bond yield rose 1.5
basis point to 0.995 percent, its highest since
Dec. 28, off a 14-month low of 0.935 percent hit last week.
After the European Central Bank's huge supply of cheap
three-year funding last year helped drive down euro zone bond
yields, investors are increasingly feeling less need to escape
Europe and park funds in JGBs.
So far this year, Italian and other euro zone government
debt have outperformed other government debt that has benefited
from safe-haven buying, including JGBs.
Big Japanese banks may have been prompted by that view
already, according to data from brokerage firms published on
Friday.
Japanese city banks, the category that includes the
country's biggest banks, sold a net 2.5 trillion yen of JGBs in
December. They sold 713 billion yen of superlong bonds -- 20- to
40-year bonds -- their largest selling in that maturity in
recent years.
"It's perhaps not a coincidence that the Italian bond yields
peaked on Nov. 25 and Japanese banks sold JGBs heavily in
December. If Italian bond yields fall further, they may reduce
JGBs as well," PineBridge's Matsukawa said.
On the other hand, the same data also showed Japanese life
insurers, traditionally very cautious, bought more than 1
trillion yen of JGBs for the fifth consecutive month in
December, compared to their average monthly net buying of around
750 billion yen in 2010.
Market players think the high pace of their buying since
August has been spurred by the European financial crisis.
Their demand for JGBs is likely to remain high for the time
being as yields on German and U.S. bonds have fallen too much to
be attractive to them, said Makoto Noji, senior strategist at
SMBC Nikko Securities.
Many market players expect buying from investors at the one
percent mark in the 10-year yield.
Still, further strength in global share prices could prompt
investors to wait before buying.
"The market is also starting to look at signs of strength in
the global economy. I wouldn't be surprised if the 10-year yield
rises to around 1.02 percent," said Ryosuke Goto, market analyst
at Daiwa Securities.
The 20-year bond yield rose to 1.770 percent,
its highest in 1-1/2 months, ahead of Thursday's 20-year JGB
auction while the five-year JGB yield rose 1.0 basis point to
0.350 percent.
A euro zone finance ministers on Monday will discuss terms
terms of a Greek debt restructuring they are ready to accept as
part of a second bailout package for Athens after negotiators
for private creditors said they could not improve their offer.