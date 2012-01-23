* 10-year yield rises to highest since late Dec

* Cautious optimism about Greece's debt swap deal

* Futures fall below Ichimoku cloud top

* 20-year yield rises to 1 1/2-mth high ahead of auction

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Jan 23 Japanese government bond prices sagged on Monday on guarded hopes about an easing in tension over Europe's sovereign debt woes, though worries about the lack of a breakthrough in Greece's debt swap deal kept many investors on hold.

The 10-year JGB yield rose to its highest level so far this year, as sharp falls in most euro zone countries debt yields since the turn of the year have led investors to rethink the benefits of "risk-off" trades.

"Now the market is looking to Greece. But it's not as if the talks have broken down. It's just that they don't have a deal yet," said Tadashi Matsukawa, a bond investment manager at PineBridge Investments.

Hopes that Greece and its creditors would soon reach agreement on the country's debt restructuring pushed up U.S. bond yields on Friday and helped push benchmark 10-year JGB futures 0.14 point lower to 142.24, below the Ichimoku cloud top at 142.33.

Futures look increasingly vulnerable and could easily slip below the cloud bottom, which will be around 142.24 in coming days. Chartists say a break there could see a test of Dec. 28 low of 142.13.

In the cash bond market, the 10-year bond yield rose 1.5 basis point to 0.995 percent, its highest since Dec. 28, off a 14-month low of 0.935 percent hit last week.

After the European Central Bank's huge supply of cheap three-year funding last year helped drive down euro zone bond yields, investors are increasingly feeling less need to escape Europe and park funds in JGBs.

So far this year, Italian and other euro zone government debt have outperformed other government debt that has benefited from safe-haven buying, including JGBs.

Big Japanese banks may have been prompted by that view already, according to data from brokerage firms published on Friday.

Japanese city banks, the category that includes the country's biggest banks, sold a net 2.5 trillion yen of JGBs in December. They sold 713 billion yen of superlong bonds -- 20- to 40-year bonds -- their largest selling in that maturity in recent years.

"It's perhaps not a coincidence that the Italian bond yields peaked on Nov. 25 and Japanese banks sold JGBs heavily in December. If Italian bond yields fall further, they may reduce JGBs as well," PineBridge's Matsukawa said.

On the other hand, the same data also showed Japanese life insurers, traditionally very cautious, bought more than 1 trillion yen of JGBs for the fifth consecutive month in December, compared to their average monthly net buying of around 750 billion yen in 2010.

Market players think the high pace of their buying since August has been spurred by the European financial crisis.

Their demand for JGBs is likely to remain high for the time being as yields on German and U.S. bonds have fallen too much to be attractive to them, said Makoto Noji, senior strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

Many market players expect buying from investors at the one percent mark in the 10-year yield.

Still, further strength in global share prices could prompt investors to wait before buying.

"The market is also starting to look at signs of strength in the global economy. I wouldn't be surprised if the 10-year yield rises to around 1.02 percent," said Ryosuke Goto, market analyst at Daiwa Securities.

The 20-year bond yield rose to 1.770 percent, its highest in 1-1/2 months, ahead of Thursday's 20-year JGB auction while the five-year JGB yield rose 1.0 basis point to 0.350 percent.

A euro zone finance ministers on Monday will discuss terms terms of a Greek debt restructuring they are ready to accept as part of a second bailout package for Athens after negotiators for private creditors said they could not improve their offer.