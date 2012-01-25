TOKYO Jan 25 Japanese government bond
prices edged up on Wednesday after a week of retreat on
short-covering ahead of steps by the U.S. Federal Reserve to
provide a clearer window into official thinking on monetary
policy.
* The 10-year JGB yield dipped 0.5 basis point to 1.000
percent, helped by a limited amount of
bargain-hunting from domestic investors after the yield rose to
a six-week high of 1.005 percent.
* Benchmark 10-year futures rose 0.07 point to 142.21
, though resistance from the bottom of the Ichimoku
cloud looms at 142.24.
* Futures do not look good on charts after their 25-day
moving average on Tuesday slid below the five-day average, a
so-called death cross, for the first time since November, though
there has not been any follow-through selling yet, said a trader
at a European brokerage.
* "I thought hedge fund types would sell futures on the
death cross. But we haven't seen that happening so far. I guess
many people are waiting for the FOMC now," the trader said.
* The Fed, which concludes a two-day policy meeting on
Wednesday, is expected to signal that interest rates will be
held near zero into 2014 with its new release of policymaker
projections for the path of benchmark U.S. interest rates and
views on when the first rate hike should occur.
* Some market players think it may also announce an agreed
target for inflation, which would likely be in the 1.7 to 2
percent range that the majority of Fed officials have already
said is desirable.
* "It's a big support for bonds that the world's central
banks, including those in emerging markets, are showing a bias
towards easy policy," said Takeo Okuhara, fund manager at Daiwa
SB Investments.