* 10-year yield stays at 6-week high

* No reaction to first trade deficit in 30 yrs

* Futures weak on charts, no speculative selling before Fed

* Thursday 20-yr JGB auction seen attracting brisk demand

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Jan 25 Japanese government bond prices ended mixed on Wednesday after a week of retreating as market players looked to steps by the Federal Reserve to provide a clearer window into official thinking on monetary policy later in the day.

The market shrugged off anticipated news that Japan logged its first annual trade deficit in more than 30 years last year as most market players see it as a one-off event after the earthquake.

Japan's positive balance of payment means the country has a surplus of funds overall and does not need to rely on foreign capital to finance its debt. That is seen as a cornerstone of the stability of the JGB market as Japan has the highest debt in the developed world.

" We don't see the current account falling into deficit for another 10 years," said Le Ngoc Nhan, a strategist at Morgan Stanley,

"We had a couple of big factors in play this year -- the earthquake and supply chain problems, a strong yen and moreover a contraction of global demand. The latter is more severe than the trade balance in the long run but it's not a Japan-specific problem. It affects every export-driven economy," he added.

In late trade, the 10-year JGB yield stood at 1.005 percent , level with a six-week high hit on Tuesday.

Benchmark 10-year futures rose 0.05 point to 142.19 , though resistance from the bottom of the Ichimoku cloud on charts looms at 142.24.

Futures look sickly on charts after their 25-day moving average slid below the five-day average on Tuesday, a so-called death cross, for the first time since November. But there has been no follow-through selling yet, said a trader at a European brokerage.

"I thought hedge fund types would sell futures on the death cross. But we haven't seen that happening so far. I suppose many people are waiting for the FOMC now," the trader said.

The Fed, which concludes a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, is expected to signal that interest rates will be held near zero into 2014 with its new release of policymakers' projections for the path of benchmark U.S. interest rates and views on when the first rate hike should occur.

Some market players think it may also announce an agreed target for inflation, which would likely be in the 1.7 to 2 percent range that the majority of Fed officials have already said is desirable.

"It's a big support for bonds that the world's central banks, including those in emerging markets, are showing a bias towards easy policy," said Takeo Okuhara, a fund manager at Daiwa SB Investments.

Market players expect Thursday's 1.1 trillion yen 20-year JGB auction to attract brisk demand from investors as have other bond auctions so far this year.

Though the bonds are not particularly attractive on the curve, the yield stood near a six-week high of 1.775 percent hit on Tuesday.

Based on the current yield levels of 20- and 10-year bonds, forward interest rates for 10 years from now are calculated at around 2.7 percent, said Akito Fukunaga, chief rates strategist at RBS.

The government estimates that if it raises the sales tax as Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda has proposed, Japan's debt-GDP ratio will stabilise if nominal growth rate is around 3.7 percent, less than the 3.9 percent cited in its previous estimate in August.

"It's positive for the superlong sector that growth needed to achieve a primary budget balance has dropped," Fukunaga said.

The 20-year yield was flat at 1.770 percent while the 30-year bond yield rose 1.0 basis point to 1.940 percent. The five-year bond yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.350 percent.