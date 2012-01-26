TOKYO Jan 26 Japanese government bond
prices gained on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve pledged
to keep short-term interest rates near zero at least until late
2014 and its chairman said the bank was ready to offer
additional stimulus.
* The benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.21 point to
142.40, and in a major bullish sign, it easily climbed
back above the Ichimoku cloud after briefly falling below it
this week.
* The yield curve steepened, in line with the U.S. Treasury
yield curve after the Fed's fresh policy outlook, as 30-year
bonds underperformed shorter maturities.
* The late 2014 timeframe for the first rate hike was
considerably later than investors had expected and some 18
months later than the Fed had suggested last year, and the
announcement prompted a rally in U.S. government bonds.
* The 10-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis point to 0.990
percent, off a six-week high of 1.005 percent hit
this week. The five-, and 20-year yields also fell by 1.5 basis
point to 0.340 percent and 1.760 percent
respectively.
* The 30-year bond yield bucked the trend to rise 0.5 basis
point to 1.940 percent.
* "If the Fed's policy is to lift share prices, there are
less reason to buy long-term bonds and the yield curve could
steepen more in Japan as well," said Chotaro Morita, chief
strategist at Barclays Capital.
* Market players are expecting solid demand at a 20-year JGB
auction on Thursday. The Finance Ministry set 1.8 percent on its
1.1 trillion yen offer of 20-year bonds, up from 1.7 percent in
the previous two issues. The auction results will be announced
at 12:45 p.m. (0345 GMT).