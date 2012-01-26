TOKYO Jan 26 Japanese government bond prices gained on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve pledged to keep short-term interest rates near zero at least until late 2014 and its chairman said the bank was ready to offer additional stimulus.

* The benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.21 point to 142.40, and in a major bullish sign, it easily climbed back above the Ichimoku cloud after briefly falling below it this week.

* The yield curve steepened, in line with the U.S. Treasury yield curve after the Fed's fresh policy outlook, as 30-year bonds underperformed shorter maturities.

* The late 2014 timeframe for the first rate hike was considerably later than investors had expected and some 18 months later than the Fed had suggested last year, and the announcement prompted a rally in U.S. government bonds.

* The 10-year JGB yield fell 1.5 basis point to 0.990 percent, off a six-week high of 1.005 percent hit this week. The five-, and 20-year yields also fell by 1.5 basis point to 0.340 percent and 1.760 percent respectively.

* The 30-year bond yield bucked the trend to rise 0.5 basis point to 1.940 percent.

* "If the Fed's policy is to lift share prices, there are less reason to buy long-term bonds and the yield curve could steepen more in Japan as well," said Chotaro Morita, chief strategist at Barclays Capital.

* Market players are expecting solid demand at a 20-year JGB auction on Thursday. The Finance Ministry set 1.8 percent on its 1.1 trillion yen offer of 20-year bonds, up from 1.7 percent in the previous two issues. The auction results will be announced at 12:45 p.m. (0345 GMT).