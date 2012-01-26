* Futures score biggest gain in 3 months in heavy trade
* Fed hint of more easing, low rate outlook spurs buying
* Curve seen steepening as easy Fed also likely to help risk
assets
* Ten-year cash bond yield seen testing 14-mth low of 0.935
pct
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Jan 26 Japanese government bond
prices climbed on Thursday, with futures posting their biggest
daily gain in three months, on speculation the U.S. Federal
Reserve may be planning more easing steps.
The Fed pledged to keep short-term interest rates low at
least until late 2014 and chairman Ben Bernanke said the bank
was ready to offer additional stimulus even as U.S. economic
data in recent months has shown signs of strength.
"The Fed seems to be brandishing the QE3 card. JGB yields
will likely chase overseas bond yields and head lower," said
Ayako Sera, market economist at Sumitomo Trust and Banking.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.31 point to 142.50
, their biggest daily gain in three months, in the
heaviest volume since early December.
In a strongly bullish sign, they easily climbed back above
the Ichimoku cloud after briefly falling below it this week.
The Fed's dovish stance comes as the European Central Bank
is injecting massive amount of liquidity to banks through its
three-year funding operation, helping to bring down government
debt yields in many euro zone countries, including Italy.
With the world's two largest central banks cranking easing
into a high gear, market players expect some of the money
printed by central banks to find its way into bonds, with some
also going to risk assets.
A rally in share prices, as well as a possible rise in
inflation expectations due to easy monetary policy, are seen
encouraging investors to avoid longer maturities and are thus
steepening the yield curve.
"If the Fed's policy is to lift share prices, there is less
reason to buy long-term bonds and the yield curve could steepen
more in Japan as well," said Chotaro Morita, chief strategist at
Barclays Capital.
True to such expectations, 30-year bonds underperformed
other maturities on Thursday.
The 10-year JGB yield fell 2.5 basis point to 0.980 percent
, off a six-week high of 1.005 percent hit this
week, while the 30-year bond yield fell just 0.5 basis point to
1.930 percent..
SOLID DEMAND
The 20-year bond yield dropped 2.5 basis point to 1.750
percent as the Finance Ministry's 1.1 trillion
yen ($14 billion) auction of 20 year bonds drew solid demand.
The new bonds were sold at a lowest price of 100.80, above
market expectations of around 100.70 and the auction's tail was
0.02, matching a low hit January last year.
The five-year yield fell 1.5 basis points to 0.335 percent
, near a seven-week low of 0.325 percent hit
earlier this month.
The 10-year yield could test a 14-month low of 0.935 percent
hit last week, market players said, though few players see it
falling below 0.90 percent for now.
Many market players say investors are cautious about buying
at 10-year yields well below 1.0 percent, as they have never
stayed below that level for a long time.
Last year they fell as low as 0.82 percent briefly before
jumping back to around 1.30 percent in about two months, causing
considerable losses to many investors.