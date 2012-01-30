* JGBs extend rally into 4th day but trade volume falls

* 0.95 pct in 10-yr yield seen as resistance before sale

* Market looks to EU summit, U.S. manufacturing data

* Futures set to record narrowest monthly range in 20 years

* Low volatility may help attract foreign funds

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Jan 30 Japanese government bond prices edged up on Monday, supported by softer-than-expected U.S. growth data and the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep rates near zero until 2014, though wariness about an upcoming debt auction kept buying in check.

JGB futures extended their rally into a fourth day but trading volume slipped to its lowest in three weeks as many market players looked to key global events, including an EU summit and U.S. data, on top of the auction.

The 10-year JGB yield dipped 0.5 basis point to 0.960 percent, inching closer to a 14-month low of 0.935 percent hit two weeks ago.

JGBs tracked gains in U.S. Treasuries on Friday, when data showed the U.S. economy grew an annualised 2.8 percent, falling short of a consensus forecast of 3.0 percent and with two-thirds of the growth coming from a build-up in business inventories.

"When you strip out the effect of the inventory build-up, the economy grew less that 1 percent, and that is worth noting as the those who have a positive outlook for the global economy are basing their outlooks on the U.S. economy," said Takafumi Yamawaki, chief strategist at JPMorgan.

The data added to the bond market's bullish mood after the Fed's vow to keep interest rates very low for about three years last week spurred expectations that the Bank of Japan may also need to follow suit -- with or without such an explicit commitment.

But market players also said buyers were cautious ahead of the 2.2 trillion yen 10-year JGB auction on Thursday, as a fall in the current 10-year bond yield below 0.95 percent could bring down the coupon rate on the new issue to 0.9 percent, which would be the lowest in 15 months.

"Wariness about the auction is the biggest reason people hesitate to hit the 0.95 percent level now," said Akihiko Inoue, chief strategist at Mizuho Investors Securities.

Ten-year JGB futures rose 0.06 point to 142.67, though a test of the Jan. 16 high of 142.86 is seen unlikely at least before the auction.

Trading volume was a lacklustre 14,232 contracts, the lowest since Jan. 10, as market players also looked to key events in the world, including an EU summit later in the day as Germany pushes for Greece to relinquish control over its budget policy to European institutions.

As the soft U.S. GDP data put a fresh spotlight on the strength of the U.S. economy, market players were also looking to whether data on Wednesday shows U.S. manufacturing has kept its strength in recent months.

With just one day left before the month-end, JGB futures look likely to post their second-narrowest monthly trading range on record this January.

Futures have traded in a 0.76 point range between 142.10 and 142.86, which would be the second tightest after a range of just 0.64 points in May 1991.

While low volatility makes life difficult for brokers, it could make it easier for risk-averse investors to buy bonds.

Akito Fukunaga, chief rates strategist at RBS, said carry income based on 10-year yen swap rates is the highest relative to swaption volatility, compared with the dollar and the euro.

"As interest rates are seen staying low worldwide, foreign funds seeking carry return are likely to come into the long end of the yen market," he said.