* Wariness on Thurs 10-yr JGB auction caps mkt
* 30-yr bonds up slightly on buying from pension funds
* Mkt generally supported by fear Portugal could need more
help
* JGB futures' range in January narrowest in 20 yrs
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Jan 31 Japanese government bond
prices were mixed on Tuesday as caution ahead of a 10-year
auction later in the week prevented JGBs from tracking gains in
U.S. Treasuries.
JGB futures snapped four straight days of climbs, though
they are seen supported by worries Portugal may require debt
restructuring, which could also push U.S. and German bond yields
below their recent trading ranges.
"It seems like speculators are now attacking Portugal after
Greece. I think markets will be gripped by credit concerns at
least for now," said Takeo Okuhara, fund manager at Daiwa SB
Investments.
The yield on 10-year Portuguese debt rose to a euro-lifetime
high of 17 percent on growing concerns over the country's
ability to overcome a poor economic outlook and repay its debts.
But 10-year JGBs came under pressure ahead of Thursday's 2.2
trillion yen ($29 billion) offering in the maturity.
Most market players regard a 0.95 percent 10-year yield as
major resistance that is unlikely to be broken before the sale,
given that a drop below that level would prompt the finance
ministry to set a coupon at a 15-month low of 0.9 percent.
"It's not clear whether investors are ready to buy 10-year
bonds beyond a yield of 0.95 percent," said a trader at a
European brokerage.
The 10-year yield rose 1.0 basis point to 0.965 percent
, off a 14-month low of 0.935 percent hit earlier
this month.
But the 30-year bond yield slipped 0.5 basis point to 1.905
percent on buying from pension funds, near this
year's low of 1.895 percent.
Shorter maturities were also supported, with the five-year
yield steady at 0.330 percent, near this year's
low of 0.325 percent.
FURTHER STRENGTH
The Japanese yen rose to a three-month high not far from a
record peak of 75.31 per dollar, providing additional
support as further yen strength could prompt the Bank of Japan
to ease policy.
On the other hand, some market players also said Japan's
dire fiscal conditions were preventing investors from buying
JGBs aggressively, with Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda expected
to have a tough time pushing through a fiscal reform agenda
built around proposed hikes in the country's sales tax.
"Some hedge funds have been selling JGBs on fiscal worries
about Japan. Many have already tried this strategy and lost
money, however, but that doesn't mean there is no reason to be
concerned," said a trader at a Japanese bank.
Shinji Nomura, chief fixed income strategist at SMBC Nikko
Securities, thinks the market could see more selling pressure in
March, when Noda is likely to face a major showdown in
parliament as he needs to pass budget-related bills for the next
financial year by the end of that month.
Ten-year JGB futures edged down 0.08 point in price
to 142.59, and up 0.18 point on the month.
their monthly trading range, of 0.76 point, was the
second-narrowest on record after 0.64 points in May 1991.
Monthly trading volume was also the lowest since November
2008.