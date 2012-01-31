* Wariness on Thurs 10-yr JGB auction caps mkt

* 30-yr bonds up slightly on buying from pension funds

* Mkt generally supported by fear Portugal could need more help

* JGB futures' range in January narrowest in 20 yrs

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Jan 31 Japanese government bond prices were mixed on Tuesday as caution ahead of a 10-year auction later in the week prevented JGBs from tracking gains in U.S. Treasuries.

JGB futures snapped four straight days of climbs, though they are seen supported by worries Portugal may require debt restructuring, which could also push U.S. and German bond yields below their recent trading ranges.

"It seems like speculators are now attacking Portugal after Greece. I think markets will be gripped by credit concerns at least for now," said Takeo Okuhara, fund manager at Daiwa SB Investments.

The yield on 10-year Portuguese debt rose to a euro-lifetime high of 17 percent on growing concerns over the country's ability to overcome a poor economic outlook and repay its debts.

But 10-year JGBs came under pressure ahead of Thursday's 2.2 trillion yen ($29 billion) offering in the maturity.

Most market players regard a 0.95 percent 10-year yield as major resistance that is unlikely to be broken before the sale, given that a drop below that level would prompt the finance ministry to set a coupon at a 15-month low of 0.9 percent.

"It's not clear whether investors are ready to buy 10-year bonds beyond a yield of 0.95 percent," said a trader at a European brokerage.

The 10-year yield rose 1.0 basis point to 0.965 percent , off a 14-month low of 0.935 percent hit earlier this month.

But the 30-year bond yield slipped 0.5 basis point to 1.905 percent on buying from pension funds, near this year's low of 1.895 percent.

Shorter maturities were also supported, with the five-year yield steady at 0.330 percent, near this year's low of 0.325 percent.

FURTHER STRENGTH

The Japanese yen rose to a three-month high not far from a record peak of 75.31 per dollar, providing additional support as further yen strength could prompt the Bank of Japan to ease policy.

On the other hand, some market players also said Japan's dire fiscal conditions were preventing investors from buying JGBs aggressively, with Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda expected to have a tough time pushing through a fiscal reform agenda built around proposed hikes in the country's sales tax.

"Some hedge funds have been selling JGBs on fiscal worries about Japan. Many have already tried this strategy and lost money, however, but that doesn't mean there is no reason to be concerned," said a trader at a Japanese bank.

Shinji Nomura, chief fixed income strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities, thinks the market could see more selling pressure in March, when Noda is likely to face a major showdown in parliament as he needs to pass budget-related bills for the next financial year by the end of that month.

Ten-year JGB futures edged down 0.08 point in price to 142.59, and up 0.18 point on the month.

their monthly trading range, of 0.76 point, was the second-narrowest on record after 0.64 points in May 1991.

Monthly trading volume was also the lowest since November 2008.