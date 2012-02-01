TOKYO Feb 1 Japanese government bond
prices inched higher on Wednesday, with the 30-year yield
falling to a four-month low, after soft U.S. housing and
consumer data added to worries about sluggish global growth,
lifting U.S. bond prices.
* Gains were modest, however, as investors were cautious
about chasing the rally beyond major resistance of 0.95 percent
in the 10-year yield as the market braced for a 2.2 trillion yen
($29 billion) 10-year JGB auction on Thursday.
* Many market players worry that investors would not be keen
to buy at the auction if the Ministry of Finance sets the coupon
rate on the new offer at a 15-month low of 0.9 percent -- a
choice the ministry is likely to make if the current 10-year
yield falls below 0.95 percent.
* "Disappointing economic data out of the U.S. in the past
couple of days is supporting JGBs," said Katsutoshi Inadome,
strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
* "But market players are cautious ahead of the 10-year bond
auction. No one wants to do an auction at a high level but they
are being forced to follow the market's rally," he added.
* Data showed on Tuesday that U.S. home prices fell more
steeply than expected in November, and consumers turned less
optimistic unexpectedly in January, highlighting the hurdles
still facing the bumpy economic recovery.
* Ten-year JGB futures gained 0.06 point to 142.65,
while the yield on the 10-year cash JGBs fell 0.5 basis point to
0.955 percent.
* The yield on the 30-year Japanese government bonds dropped
to a four-month low of 1.890 percent, as the
30-year tenor was supported by buying from pension funds and
life insurers.
* Some market players say Japanese investors are likely to
buy more long-dated yen bonds as an alternative to foreign bond
investment.
* U.S. Treasury yields have fallen sharply since the Federal
Reserve has pledged to keep interest rates low for about three
years. The spread between 10-year U.S. and Japanese government
bond yields shrank to around 83 basis points on Tuesday, the
narrowest since early October, when the spread hit its lowest
level in many years.
* "Considering the cost of currency hedging, hedged foreign
bond investment is hardly attractive for many yen-based
investors," said a trader at a European brokerage house.
* "And if Japanese investors consider buying 10-year U.S.
Treasuries at a yield of 1.8 percent without hedging, they may
think buying 30-year JGBs would be more attractive," he said,
adding that the 30-year yield could test last year's low of
1.850 percent this quarter.