* Investors wary of chasing gains ahead of 10-yr auction
* U.S. ISM data awaited for clues to economic recovery
* Narrowing U.S./Japan 10-yr spread could help JGBs
By Hideyuki Sano and Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Feb 1 Japanese government bond
prices inched higher on Wednesday, with the 30-year yield
falling to a four-month low, though caution ahead of a 2.2
trillion yen ($29 billion) 10-year JGB auction on Thursday
limited moves.
Market players were hesitant to chase gains beyond major
resistance at 0.95 percent in the 10-year yield, however. Some
feared weak demand if the Ministry of Finance were to set the
coupon rate at its auction at a 15-month low of 0.9 percent,
which it could do if the current 10-year yield falls below 0.95
percent.
"Many would be happy with a 1 percent coupon, but it depends
on market levels 30 minutes before the auction," said Akito
Fukunaga, chief rates strategist at RBS Securities Japan.
U.S. data remained in focus, after reports on Tuesday
underscored the fragility of the nascent economic recovery and
added to worries about sluggish global growth, lifting U.S. bond
prices.
Later on Wednesday, the Institute for Supply Management will
release its manufacturing index, and Friday brings the non-farm
payroll employment report.
U.S. home prices fell more steeply than expected in
November, consumers were less optimistic in the first month of
this year, and business activity in the U.S. Midwest grew more
slowly than expected.
"Disappointing economic data out of the U.S. in the past
couple of days is supporting JGBs," said Katsutoshi Inadome,
strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
"But market players are cautious ahead of the 10-year bond
auction. No one wants to do an auction at a high level but they
are being forced to follow the market's rally."
Ten-year JGB futures gained 0.08 point to 142.67,
while the yield on the 10-year cash JGBs fell 0.5 basis point to
0.955 percent.
The yield on the 30-year Japanese government bonds dropped
to a four-month low of 1.890 percent, as the
30-year tenor was supported by buying from pension funds and
life insurers.
REALLOCATION SUPPORT
Some market players say Japanese investors are likely to buy
more long-dated yen debt as an alternative to overseas bond
investment, as hedged foreign bonds are less attractive for many
yen-based investors when factoring in the costs of currency
hedging.
U.S. Treasury yields have fallen sharply since the Federal
Reserve pledged to keep interest rates low for about three
years. Concerns about the U.S. economy and Europe's debt
problems have also kept bond prices firm and pressured yields.
The spread between 10-year U.S. and Japanese government bond
yields shrank to around 83 basis points on Tuesday, the
narrowest since early October, when it marked its lowest level
in many years.
"Many domestic investors hold foreign bonds, so they have to
think about reallocating them to JGBs from foreign bonds, which
will take place gradually," said RBS's Fukunaga.
RBS sees a possible further drop by the 5-year yield if the
yen strengthens in the wake of last week's pledge by the Fed,
and this generates expectations of additional easing by the Bank
of Japan.
But since that sector does not have much room for yield
decline, 10-year bonds are likely to outperform on capital
flowing into JGBs from revisions to asset allocations.
Depending on these reallocation, the 30-year yield could
test last year's low of 1.850 percent this quarter, said a
trader at a European brokerage.