* Bid-to-cover ratio was best since April 2011
* Report of MUFG unit's bond plan raises long-term concerns
* JPMorgan large Samurai issue shows credit concerns easing
By Lisa Twaronite and Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Feb 2 The benchmark Japanese
government bond reversed losses on Thursday after a 10-year JGB
auction drew stronger demand than expected, shrugging off an
improvement in risk appetite that had weighed on bond prices
earlier.
The strong auction helped chase away earlier gloom from a
media report that a unit of Japan's top bank, Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial, has drawn up a contingency plan that flags
2016 as the time when the nation's current account may slide
into deficit and trigger a government bond
sell-off.
"I don't think it's going to have a short-term impact, that
a bank is in the process of setting up a risk-control
procedure," said Le Ngoc Nhan, a strategist at Morgan Stanley.
"Holding more JGBs on their balance sheets wouldn't increase
banks' risks, but ratings agencies might not think so," he
added, as further downgrades to Japan's sovereign debt could
raise banks' funding costs.
The Asahi newspaper said a plan prepared by MUFG unit Bank
of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ late last year estimated that
10-year bond yields could rise to around 3.5 percent in about
four years' time.
It said that in such case, the bank, which held about 3
trillion yen of bonds with more than 10 years to maturity, would
sell as much as possible of those bonds and shift to short-term
bills.
Still, the report did not dampen sentiment, and the Ministry
of Finance's offer of 2.2 trillion yen ($29 billion) in 10-year
JGBs drew healthy demand from investors, including the country's
biggest banks.
The lowest price at the auction was about 0.03 above market
expectations, with short-covering from brokers cited as helping
demand.
The bid-to-cover ratio was 3.72, better than the average in
the past year of 3.01 and the best since April 2011. The
auction's tail was 0.01, matching last month's offering.
"The results were good, even better than expected," said
Keiko Onogi, senior JGB strategist at Daiwa Securities.
Ten-year JGB futures ended up 0.08 point at 142.75,
while the yield on the 10-year cash JGBs edged down half a basis
point at 0.950 percent.
The yield on the 30-year Japanese government bonds ended
flat at 1.885 percent.
SAMURAI HELPS SENTIMENT
JPMorgan issued five-year Samurai bonds totaling
161.5 billion yen in two tranches on Thursday, with the issue
volume much larger than previous talk of a sale of around 80
billion yen. That was seen as evidence that Japanese investors
were becoming less risk-averse.
Hopes that Greece is close to reaching a debt swap agreement
with its private creditors, as well as data showing that factory
activity accelerated in China, the United States and Germany in
January, supported market sentiment overnight and pressured U.S.
debt prices.
Also helping risk sentiment was a fall in the cost of
swapping the yen to the dollar in the currency basis swap
market. The five-year dollar/yen basis swap spread
fell to around 80 basis points from a high above 100 basis
points late last year.
Some investors cited Japan's struggle to put its fiscal
house in order as a factor that will continue to make bonds less
appealing from now.
"If you look at the coming few months, JGB yields are more
likely to rise. There's concern about Japan's fiscal problems,"
said a trader at a Japanese bank, noting that investors worried
that Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda would fail to persuade a
divided parliament to pass laws doubling the 5 percent sales tax
by 2015.
Some market players have said in recent weeks that Japanese
investors are likely to buy more long-dated yen bonds as an
alternative to foreign bond investment, as hedged foreign bonds
are less attractive for many yen-based investors when factoring
in the costs of currency hedging.
But weekly data released by the Ministry of Finance on
Thursday showed that Japanese investors continued their net
buying of foreign bonds for a fourth straight week, stepping up
their net purchases to 1.1553 trillion yen ($15.17 billion) in
the latest week to Jan. 28. That marked the largest net buying
since mid-September 2011.