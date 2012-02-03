TOKYO Feb 3 Japanese government bonds edged up on Friday, extending gains following a strong 10-year JGB auction the day before, with activity limited by caution ahead of the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report later in the session.

* Yields on both five-year and 20-year JGBs dropped to 10-week lows, with traders citing buying from Japanese investors in the 20-year sector.

* The five-year yield was down half a basis point at 0.320 percent. The 20-year yield was also down half a basis point at 1.710 percent, after having fallen as low as 1.705 percent.

* Ten-year JGB futures rose 0.03 point to 142.78, while the yield on the benchmark 10-year cash JGBs fell half a basis point to 0.940 percent, near a 14-month low of 0.935 percent hit last month.

* On Thursday, the Ministry of Finance's offer of 2.2 trillion yen ($29 billion) in 10-year JGBs drew healthy demand from investors, including big Japanese banks.

* "Some of them (Japanese investors) may have to increase their JGB holdings toward the fiscal year-end, because they should allocate their surplus funds," said a strategist at a European institution in Tokyo.

"Demand for cash JGBs is quite strong (as seen from recent strong auction results), but it is also difficult to expect another yield decline from the current low level," he added.

* The 30-year paper bucked the overall market, with the yield rising half a basis point to 1.885 percent from a four-month low of 1.880 percent hit earlier in the week.

* Japanese government debt also moved in line with U.S. Treasuries, which edged higher ahead of the jobs data.

* U.S. employers are expected to have added 150,000 jobs in January, slowing from a rise of 200,000 the month before but still suggesting a moderate recovery in the labour market. Data on Thursday showing new U.S. claims for unemployment benefits fell last week also provided evidence of improving conditions.