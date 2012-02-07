* JGBs inch down as some investors lock-in profits

* Ten-yr futures flat after bouncing off Ichimoku cloud bottom

* Also supported by worries on Greece

TOKYO, Feb 7 Japanese government bonds edged down on Tuesday with some investors locking in profits after gains in the wake of a decent auction in the benchmark tenor last week.

Ten-yr JGB futures ended flat at 142.48, supported by the bottom of their daily Ichimoku cloud. They earlier fell as low as 142.31 on selling by hedge funds after they marked an intra-day high of 142.82 on Friday.

"Cash bonds followed futures, with some minor position adjustment and follow-through selling after the U.S. payrolls data last Friday was better than expected," said a fund manager at a Japanese life insurance company.

The 10-year cash bond yield climbed half a basis point to 0.970 percent, rising as high as 0.975 earlier and moving further away from a 14-month low of 0.935 percent hit last month.

Prices received some support from concerns that Greece could face a disorderly default after its leaders delayed approving a new bailout deal.

The full package must be approved by the euro zone, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund before Feb. 15 in order to complete legal procedures for a bond swap deal for a March 20 bond redemption.

The five-year JGB yield was up half a basis point at 0.340 percent. The 20-year yield rose one and a half points to 1.735 percent.

The 30-year bond yield added two and a half basis points to 1.910 percent, moving further away from a four-month low of 1.880 percent hit last week.

STAYING LOW

Both the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank have policies that are expected to keep interest rates low for up to three years, leading some strategists to wonder if the Bank of Japan could come up with further steps aimed at blunting the impact of a stronger yen.

"Forex does not have much day-to-day impact on the JGB market, but it could have an effect if it prompts the BOJ to take any steps," the fund manager said.

On Tuesday, the dollar firmed against the yen after Japan Finance Minister Jun Azumi said the country followed up its record yen-selling intervention last year with "stealth" intervention operations and that it is ready to step in again to counter speculative moves.

Tokyo spent roughly 1 trillion yen ($13 billion) in early November on undeclared currency market purchases.