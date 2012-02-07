* JGBs inch down as some investors lock-in profits
* Ten-yr futures flat after bouncing off Ichimoku cloud
bottom
* Also supported by worries on Greece
TOKYO, Feb 7 Japanese government bonds
edged down on Tuesday with some investors locking in profits
after gains in the wake of a decent auction in the benchmark
tenor last week.
Ten-yr JGB futures ended flat at 142.48, supported
by the bottom of their daily Ichimoku cloud. They earlier fell
as low as 142.31 on selling by hedge funds after they marked an
intra-day high of 142.82 on Friday.
"Cash bonds followed futures, with some minor position
adjustment and follow-through selling after the U.S. payrolls
data last Friday was better than expected," said a fund manager
at a Japanese life insurance company.
The 10-year cash bond yield climbed half a basis point to
0.970 percent, rising as high as 0.975 earlier
and moving further away from a 14-month low of 0.935 percent hit
last month.
Prices received some support from concerns that Greece could
face a disorderly default after its leaders delayed approving a
new bailout deal.
The full package must be approved by the euro zone, the
European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund before
Feb. 15 in order to complete legal procedures for a bond swap
deal for a March 20 bond redemption.
The five-year JGB yield was up half a basis point at 0.340
percent. The 20-year yield rose one and a half
points to 1.735 percent.
The 30-year bond yield added two and a half basis points to
1.910 percent, moving further away from a
four-month low of 1.880 percent hit last week.
STAYING LOW
Both the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank
have policies that are expected to keep interest rates low for
up to three years, leading some strategists to wonder if the
Bank of Japan could come up with further steps aimed at blunting
the impact of a stronger yen.
"Forex does not have much day-to-day impact on the JGB
market, but it could have an effect if it prompts the BOJ to
take any steps," the fund manager said.
On Tuesday, the dollar firmed against the yen after Japan
Finance Minister Jun Azumi said the country followed up its
record yen-selling intervention last year with "stealth"
intervention operations and that it is ready to step in again to
counter speculative moves.
Tokyo spent roughly 1 trillion yen ($13 billion) in early
November on undeclared currency market purchases.