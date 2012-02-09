TOKYO Feb 9 Longer-dated Japanese government bonds edged down as some investors made room to buy the longest duration at a 40-year auction on Thursday.

* Japan's Ministry of Finance is auctioning 400 billion yen ($5.2 billion) of 40-year debt.

* "When you buy a 40-year instead of a 30-year, you're not extending the duration that much more, but you're getting a yield pick-up on a duration basis," said a trader at a European brokerage in Tokyo.

* The yield on the 30-year cash bond added two basis points to 1.935 percent, moving further away from a four-month low of 1.880 percent touched last week. The 40-year bond yield added two and a half basis points to 2.11 percent .

* Ten-year JGB futures reversed an earlier dip and edged up 0.04 point to 142.28, while the 10-year cash bond yield was flat at 0.985 percent. The 20-year yield was also unchanged at 1.745 percent.

* The five-year JGB yield bucked the trend, inching down half a basis point to 0.345 percent, after earlier rising to 0.350 percent.

* Foreigners turned net buyers of JGBs in the week through Feb 4, according to finance ministry data released on Thursday, buying a net 1.0221 trillion yen after shedding a net 485.8 billion yen the week before. The latest total was he largest amount of net buying since May 8-14, 2011.

* The narrowing spread with U.S. Treasuries may be prompting some fixed income investors to add Japanese debt to their global portfolios, market participants said.