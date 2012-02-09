TOKYO Feb 9 Longer-dated Japanese
government bonds edged down as some investors made room to buy
the longest duration at a 40-year auction on Thursday.
* Japan's Ministry of Finance is auctioning 400 billion yen
($5.2 billion) of 40-year debt.
* "When you buy a 40-year instead of a 30-year, you're not
extending the duration that much more, but you're getting a
yield pick-up on a duration basis," said a trader at a European
brokerage in Tokyo.
* The yield on the 30-year cash bond added two basis points
to 1.935 percent, moving further away from a
four-month low of 1.880 percent touched last week. The 40-year
bond yield added two and a half basis points to 2.11 percent
.
* Ten-year JGB futures reversed an earlier dip and
edged up 0.04 point to 142.28, while the 10-year cash bond yield
was flat at 0.985 percent. The 20-year yield was
also unchanged at 1.745 percent.
* The five-year JGB yield bucked the trend, inching down
half a basis point to 0.345 percent, after earlier
rising to 0.350 percent.
* Foreigners turned net buyers of JGBs in the week through
Feb 4, according to finance ministry data released on Thursday,
buying a net 1.0221 trillion yen after shedding a net 485.8
billion yen the week before. The latest total was he largest
amount of net buying since May 8-14, 2011.
* The narrowing spread with U.S. Treasuries may be prompting
some fixed income investors to add Japanese debt to their global
portfolios, market participants said.