* 10-yr futures pierce resistance at top of Ichimoku cloud
* Possibility of more BOJ easing, QE3 underpin prices
* Wider spread with Treasuries sign of domestic demand
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Feb 10 Japanese government bond
futures erased early losses on Friday as relief over Greece's
debt deal turned to wariness about whether it can be
implemented, while speculation about more easing ahead by the
Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan also lent support.
While Greece's leaders agreed on an austerity plan in order
to secure further bailout funds to avoid a default, the
country's lenders are seeking parliamentary seal of approval
before providing any aid.
Ten-year JGB futures ended up 0.07 point at 142.37,
breaking through resistance at the top of the daily Ichimoku
cloud at 142.33, also helped by a pullback in shares and firmer
U.S. Treasuries amid uncertainty over Greece.
Earlier, futures fell as low as 142.19 but support at the
bottom of the cloud at 142.18 held.
The yield on the 10-year cash bond was half a basis point
lower at 0.980 pct.
JGBs have been resilient compared to Treasuries so far this
month and the spread between the benchmark 10-year JGB and the
10-year Treasury note has widened to just above 100
from 83 at the end of last month, suggesting strong demand from
cash-rich domestic investors.
The U.S. Federal Reserve last month pledged to maintain
short-term interest rates at low levels and offer additional
stimulus as needed.
"The Japanese bond market has moved beyond short-term
reaction to developments in Greece and is looking ahead to the
possibility of the Fed launching QE3," said Ayako Sera, market
economist at Sumitomo Trust and Banking.
The Fed will release the minutes of its historic Jan. 24-25
meeting on Wednesday.
The Fed's pledge has in turn resulted in pressure on the
Bank of Japan to respond with action and the central bank may do
so by weighing further monetary easing through an expansion of
its asset buying programme or setting a more specific inflation
goal. The BOJ will meet on Feb. 13-14.
Healthy demand at Thursday's 40-year auction failed to
provide any follow-through momentum for long-term bonds, with
the 30-year yield flat at 1.935 percent.