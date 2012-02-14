TOKYO Feb 14 Japanese government bonds were steady in early trading on Tuesday, with most investors waiting for the conclusion of the Bank of Japan's two-day policy review which some say could result in stronger language to describe its commitment to beating deflation.

* The market consensus is for no policy shift, but some expect the bank to at least consider setting a clearer price goal or using stronger language to describe its commitment to beat falling prices. Such a shift could be aimed at diffusing pressure for it to act further to blunt the impact of the strong yen.

* "Investors are sidelined ahead of the BOJ," said Naomi Hasegawa, a senior fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. "There are no strong steepening activities."

* While most view further easing as unlikely, there has been speculation in recent days that the BOJ might opt to expand its 55 trillion yen ($710 billion) liquidity-boosting programme by increasing the 20 trillion yen asset-buying portion of it, mostly by buying more JGBs. Strategists have said such a move would support the short-and medium-termed tenors.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge last month to maintain low rates until 2014 and its definition of 2 percent as its consumer price increase target has increased pressure on the BOJ to do more to address deflation.

The BOJ defines long-term price stability as consumer inflation of 1 percent but has refused to define this level as a target, for fear of binding its hands on policy.

* The Fed will release the minutes of its historic Jan. 24-25 meeting on Wednesday.

* "Investors' main interest in the minutes is whether there was any argument about QE3," said Hasegawa.

* The 10-year yield edged up half a basis point to 0.980 pct . The 20-year yield also edged up half a point to 1.745 percent.

* Ten-year JGB futures edged up 0.01 point to 142.38, above support at their daily Ichimoku cloud at 142.18-142.33.