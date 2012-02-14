* Ten-yr futures surge to highest level since Nov 2010

* BOJ to use expanded asset programme to buy long-term JGBs

* Weak Japan GDP, Fed pledge pressured BOJ -fund manager

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Feb 14 Japanese government bonds rose on Tuesday, with futures surging to their highest level since November 2010, after the Bank of Japan unexpectedly eased policy by expanding its asset-buying programme.

All of the 10 trillion yen ($130 billion) increase to 65 trillion yen will be used to buy long-term JGBs, the central bank said.

"It was a surprise move," said Takeo Okuhara, fund manager at Daiwa SB Investments.

The BOJ also said it will set a goal of consumer inflation of 1 percent, making a more explicit commitment to ending deflation than before, when it had merely defined that level as its "understanding" on long-term price stability.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge last month to maintain low rates until 2014 and its definition of 2 percent as its consumer price increase target had put pressure on the BOJ to do more to address Japan's own persistant deflation.

Gross domestic product data released on Monday underscored the fragility of Japan's recovery, with the economy shrinking a greater-than-expected 0.6 percent in October-December from the previous quarter on the global economic slowdown, Thai floods and a strong yen.

"I suspect the BOJ did it as the GDP was weak and there was pressure on the bank to do more to fight deflation after the Fed had made a fresh pledge last month," Okuhara said.

"Worries about the global financial system have not completely disappeared. I expect more buying in JGBs," he added.

Ten-year JGB futures rose 0.22 point to 142.59 after surging as high as 143.37 shortly after the decision was announced, though that spike could have been caused either by a "fat finger" or clumsy trade by someone who was still getting used to the new trading system, introduced late last year.

The 10-year cash bond yield lost a basis point to 0.965 pct , while the five-year yield lost one and a half basis points to 0.325 percent.

The 30-year yield was flat at 1.935 percent.

The Fed will release the minutes of its historic Jan. 24-25 meeting on Wednesday.

"Investors' main interest in the minutes is whether there was any argument about QE3," said Naomi Hasegawa, a senior fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co.