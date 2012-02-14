* Ten-yr futures surge to highest level since Nov 2010
* BOJ to use expanded asset programme to buy long-term JGBs
* Weak Japan GDP, Fed pledge pressured BOJ -fund manager
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Feb 14 Japanese government bonds
rose on Tuesday, with futures surging to their highest level
since November 2010, after the Bank of Japan unexpectedly eased
policy by expanding its asset-buying programme.
All of the 10 trillion yen ($130 billion) increase to 65
trillion yen will be used to buy long-term JGBs, the central
bank said.
"It was a surprise move," said Takeo Okuhara, fund manager
at Daiwa SB Investments.
The BOJ also said it will set a goal of consumer inflation
of 1 percent, making a more explicit commitment to ending
deflation than before, when it had merely defined that level as
its "understanding" on long-term price stability.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge last month to maintain low
rates until 2014 and its definition of 2 percent as its consumer
price increase target had put pressure on the BOJ to do more to
address Japan's own persistant deflation.
Gross domestic product data released on Monday underscored
the fragility of Japan's recovery, with the economy shrinking a
greater-than-expected 0.6 percent in October-December from the
previous quarter on the global economic slowdown, Thai floods
and a strong yen.
"I suspect the BOJ did it as the GDP was weak and there was
pressure on the bank to do more to fight deflation after the Fed
had made a fresh pledge last month," Okuhara said.
"Worries about the global financial system have not
completely disappeared. I expect more buying in JGBs," he added.
Ten-year JGB futures rose 0.22 point to 142.59
after surging as high as 143.37 shortly after the decision was
announced, though that spike could have been caused either by a
"fat finger" or clumsy trade by someone who was still getting
used to the new trading system, introduced late last year.
The 10-year cash bond yield lost a basis point to 0.965 pct
, while the five-year yield lost one and a half
basis points to 0.325 percent.
The 30-year yield was flat at 1.935 percent.
The Fed will release the minutes of its historic Jan. 24-25
meeting on Wednesday.
"Investors' main interest in the minutes is whether there
was any argument about QE3," said Naomi Hasegawa, a senior
fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities Co.