* BOJ to use expanded asset programme to buy JGBs

* Curve steepens as expansion won't help longest tenors

* Two-yr yield drops to 15-month low

* Ten-yr futures surge to highest level since Nov 2010

* Weak Japan GDP, Fed pledge pressured BOJ -fund manager

By Lisa Twaronite and Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Feb 14 Japanese government bond prices rose after the Bank of Japan unexpectedly eased policy by expanding its asset-buying programme, though strategists said the move was unlikely to have a major impact on longer maturities.

All the BOJ's 10 trillion yen ($130 billion) increase to 65 trillion yen will be used to buy JGBs, the central bank said.

Two-year yields dropped to a 15-month low, though the longest maturities failed to rally as they will not receive any direct benefit from the BOJ's purchase scheme, which only buys bonds with up to two years left to maturity.

"Because the BOJ didn't extend the maturity of the bonds it will buy, this is not quantitative easing in a true sense," said Hiromichi Shirakawa, chief Japan economist at Credit Suisse.

"If the BOJ gets serious, it will buy longer-dated bonds through its bond-buying operation. With few policy options left, the BOJ is likely to be forced to take such action by the end of this year," he said.

The central bank's bond-buying "rinban" operation, through which it buys 21.6 trillion yen worth of JGBs per year, is separate from its asset-purchase programme.

SETTING A GOAL

The BOJ also said it would set a goal for consumer inflation of 1 percent, making a more explicit commitment to ending deflation than before, when it had merely defined that level as its "understanding" on long-term price stability.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge last month to maintain low rates until 2014 and its definition of 2 percent as its consumer price increase target had put pressure on the BOJ to do more to address Japan's own persistant deflation.

Gross domestic product data released on Monday underscored the fragility of Japan's economy, with GDP shrinking a greater-than-expected 0.6 percent in October-December from the previous quarter on the global economic slowdown, Thai floods and a strong yen.

"I suspect the BOJ did it as the GDP was weak and there was pressure on the bank to do more to fight deflation after the Fed had made a fresh pledge last month," said Takeo Okuhara, fund manager at Daiwa SB Investments.

"Worries about the global financial system have not completely disappeared. I expect more buying in JGBs," he added.

The move was not expected by most market participants.

"With long-term rates remaining low and facing no upward pressures, the move is a bit puzzling and I don't really understand why further easing was needed now," said Junko Nishioka, chief Japan economist at RBS Securities.

"It was probably a case of the BOJ easing as a precaution against future risks before they materialise as part of cooperation with other central banks."

Ten-year JGB futures closed up 0.19 point at 142.56 after surging as high as 143.37 shortly after the BOJ's announcement, their highest level since November 2010.

Some market participants said that spike could have been caused by a "fat finger" or clumsy trade by someone who was still getting used to a new trading system introduced late last year.

Other market participants attributed the spike to stop-loss buying by hedge funds covering short positions.

The 10-year cash bond yield lost a basis point and a half to 0.960 percent, while the five-year yield skidded two basis points to 0.320 percent, matching its low of Feb. 3.

The two-year yield lost one basis point to a 15-month low of 0.110 percent.

The 30-year yield was flat at 1.935 percent and the 20-year yield was also unchanged at 1.740 percent .

Looking ahead, the Fed will release the minutes of its historic Jan. 24-25 meeting later on Wednesday.

"Investors' main interest in the minutes is whether there was any argument about QE3," said Naomi Hasegawa, senior strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.