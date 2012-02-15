* Two-yr yield falls to lowest since Oct 2010

* Five-yr yield touches 3-month low

* Longer durations sit out the rally

* BOJ seen likely to buy longer maturities someday

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Feb 15 Japanese government bond prices rose on Wednesday, with tenors up to ten years outperforming, a day after the Bank of Japan unexpectedly eased policy.

The shorter-end of the yield curve is benefiting most from the BOJ's move to spend an extra 10 trillion yen ($127.57 billion) on buying JGBs as part of its asset-buying programme, as the central bank only purchases bonds with up to two years left to maturity.

Some market participants said the BOJ could extend the maturities it purchases in the future, supporting medium-term paper as well.

"The BOJ will probably buy longer maturities at some point in the future. That's why five- to 10-year bonds were performing so well today," said a proprietary account trader at a Japanese bank.

A strategist at a foreign brokerage added that if the BOJ were to extend the maturities it purchases to three or four years, that could "anchor the short end of the curve".

The five-year yield dropped a basis point to 0.315 percent , after earlier touching a three-month low of 0.310 percent.

The two-year yield fell a basis point to 0.105 percent , its lowest level since October 2010. Many see 0.1 percent as the lowest it can go as the BOJ has kept its overnight call rate between zero and 0.1 percent since October 2010.

"There's only so far the two-year can fall," said a fund manager at a Japanese life insurance company.

The yield on 10-year JGBs lost a basis point to 0.955 percent after dropping as low as 0.945 percent earlier, moving closer to a 14-month low of 0.935 percent hit last month.

Ten-year JGB futures pared earlier gains but still ended up 0.09 point at 142.65, after rising as high as 142.83 earlier. On Tuesday, futures briefly spiked to 143.37 after the BOJ's announcement, their highest level since November 2010.

SITTING OUT

Longer durations sat out the rally. The 30-year yield was flat at 1.935 percent after earlier rising to 1.945 percent, and the 20-year yield was also unchanged at 1.740 percent after gaining to 1.745 percent earlier.

"(Longer durations) are sold on worries about Japan's fiscal problems. Japan has the worst fiscal conditions. You never know if the politicians will agree on a plan to hike sales tax. If the tax plan fails, that will lead to credit downgrades," said the Japanese bank prop trader.

Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda faces a divided parliament which he must persuade to pass laws doubling Japan's 5 percent sales tax by 2015, which has led some investors to position for higher yields, such as buying in deep-out-of-the-money put options.

"We see more hedging interest from domestics and speculative interest from foreigners," said Neale Vincent, strategist at Nomura Securities Co.

"Our house view is for a modest correction in the middle of this year, but a number of people are now positioning for something more aggressive," he added.

But a lot of domestic players, who do not expect sharp rises in JGB yields yet, as the country's debt is mostly financed domestically, continue to sell a large amount of put options.

As a result, implied volatilities on JGB futures remained extremely depressed, with one month at-the-money volatility stuck below 2 percent, near its lowest levels since 2003.