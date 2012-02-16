* Longer durations catch up to BOJ-inspired gains

* 5-yr yield touches 6-month low of 0.295 pct

* Auction attracts decent demand from banks

* 2-yr yield hits 15-month low of 0.1 pct

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Feb 16 Japanese government bond prices rose on Thursday after a five-year auction attracted strong demand as expected in the wake of the Bank of Japan's easing.

The unexpected easing this week underpinned demand at the shorter end, but other tenors caught up after the successful auction.

The finance ministry's auction of 2.5 trillion yen ($31.91 billion) of 5-year notes had a healthy bid-to-cover ratio of 3.89. That was above the previous 12 months' average of 3.36, but down from last month's 4.37. The new bonds were sold at a stop yield of 0.2970 percent.

"The auction itself attracted quite decent demand from banks," said Le Ngoc Nhan, a strategist at Morgan Stanley, but he added the upside was likely limited.

"A rally from here is difficult to expect. Banks want to use their excess cash and there could have been more buying, but considering there's very little upside it's not wise to bet your ranch on it," Nhan said.

The five-year yield was down 2 basis points at 0.300 percent after earlier dropping to a six-month low of 0.295 percent, and the two-year yield fell half a point to 0.100 percent, a fresh 15-month low.

Barclays Capital strategist Noriatsu Tanji said in a note that the five-year yield might not stay below the 0.300 percent level for long, given that the spread between two- and five-year yields has never fallen below 20 basis points for more than a short time.

The two- to five-year spread stood at 20 basis points after briefly dipping to 19.5 points, off its year-to-date high of 22.5 basis points last touched earlier this month.

Many see 0.1 percent as the lowest the two-year yield can go, since the BOJ has kept its overnight call rate between zero and 0.1 percent since October 2010.

The yield on 10-year JGBs lost two basis points to 0.940 percent, moving closer to a 14-month low of 0.935 percent hit last month.

Ten-year JGB futures closed up 0.23 point at 142.88.

The shorter end of the yield curve initially benefited most from the BOJ's announcement on Tuesday that it will spend an extra 10 trillion yen on JGBs as part of its asset-buying programme. The central bank only purchases bonds with up to two years left to maturity in the programme.

The 30-year yield fell 2 basis points late in the session to 1.915 percent and the 20-year yield lost a basis point and a half to 1.725 percent.

Foreign investors continued to add to JGB holdings in the week to Feb. 11, with net buying of 40.3 billion yen, according to finance ministry data released on Thursday. That followed net purchases of 1.0221 trillion yen the week before, which was the largest amount since May 2011.

Japanese investors, meanwhile, increased their net foreign bond buying to 1.0083 trillion yen in the latest week, their sixth straight week of net purchases.