TOKYO Feb 17 Japanese government bond prices were mixed on Friday, with the curve flattening as superlong tenors caught up to the shorter end's gains in the wake of the Bank of Japan's unexpected easing this week.

* Ten-year JGB futures slipped 0.12 point to 142.76, while the yield on 10-year JGBs gained half a basis point to 0.945 percent.

* For most of this week, the yield curve steepened as the shorter end benefited the most from the BOJ's move to spend an extra 10 trillion yen on JGBs as part of its asset-buying programme. The central bank buys bonds with up to two years left to maturity.

* Longer durations caught up to the BOJ easing-inspired rally. The 30-year yield lost a basis point to 1.905 percent , while the 20-year yield also dropped a point to 1.720 percent.

* The five-year yield, meanwhile, added half a basis point to recover its 0.300 percent level, which it broke below in the previous session following a strong auction in the tenor.

* "We do not expect policy duration to shorten until the Fed implements QE3 and therefore do not expect a significant dip in 5-year yields before April," Naka Matsuzawa, chief investment strategist at Nomura Securities, wrote in a research note.

"During this period, the market should be supported by tighter supply/demand from the BOJ's increased JGB purchases, as well as by additional easing expectations."

* The market showed no reaction to a warning from the head of Japan's banking lobby late on Thursday, who said the country could face its own sovereign debt problems within a decade unless it speeds up efforts to improve its fiscal health.

"(Japan's) trade balance fell into the red and people are wondering how long the current account balance will remain in the black. And the savings rate has been on the decline amid demographic shifts," Katsunori Nagayasu, chairman of the Japanese Bankers Association, said at a regular news conference.