* Curve flattens as longer durations outperform
* 10-yr futures slip, but retest of post-BOJ high possible
* 5-yr yield unlikely to fall significantly soon- analyst
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Feb 17 Japanese government bond
prices were mixed on Friday, with the curve flattening as
superlong tenors caught up to the shorter end's gains in the
wake of this week's unexpected easing by the Bank of Japan.
For most of this week, the yield curve steepened as the
shorter end benefited the most from the BOJ's move to spend an
extra 10 trillion yen on JGBs as part of its asset-buying
programme. The central bank buys bonds with up to two years left
to maturity.
"The BOJ's commitment to easy policy, as well as more
possible easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve, makes it difficult
to sell bonds," said Ayako Sera, market economist at Sumitomo
Trust and Banking.
The 30-year yield lost a basis point to 1.905 percent
and the 20-year yield also dropped a point to
1.720 percent.
Ten-year JGB futures ended down 0.13 point at
142.75, in a week in which they spiked as high as 143.37 shortly
after the BOJ's announcement on Tuesday, their highest level
since November 2010.
Chartists say that if futures hold above 142.37-142.43, a
ranged marked by the Feb. 14 low and the 76.4 percent
retracement of the Feb. 9 - Feb. 14 rise, they could retest the
post-BOJ high.
The yield on 10-year cash JGBs gained half a basis point to
0.945 percent, while the five-year yield added
half a basis point to recover to 0.300 percent, a
level it had broken in the previous session following a strong
auction of the maturity.
Naka Matsuzawa, chief investment strategist at Nomura
Securities, wrote in a research note that the five-year yield is
unlikely to fall significantly before April or until the Fed
implements additional quantitative easing.
But he also said: "During this period, the market should be
supported by tighter supply/demand from the BOJ's increased JGB
purchases, as well as by additional easing expectations."
POWERFUL MONETARY EASING
The market had a muted reaction to remarks from BOJ Governor
Masaaki Shirakawa, who said on Friday that Japan still has a
long way to go before achieving consumer inflation of 1 percent
and reiterated the bank's commitment to easy monetary policy.
"The BOJ will continue with powerful monetary easing with an
eye on its medium- to long-term price goal," Shirakawa said at a
news conference in Tokyo.
The market also showed no reaction to a warning from the
head of Japan's banking lobby late on Thursday, who said the
country could face its own sovereign debt problems within a
decade unless it speeds up efforts to improve its fiscal health.
"(Japan's) trade balance fell into the red and people are
wondering how long the current account balance will remain in
the black. And the savings rate has been on the decline amid
demographic shifts," Katsunori Nagayasu, chairman of the
Japanese Bankers Association, said at a regular news conference.