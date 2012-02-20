* Twenty-yr, 30-yr bonds outperform, other tenors flat
* Impact of BOJ easing still being factored in to curve
* Muted reaction to S&P reaffirmation of Japan rating
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Feb 20 Most Japanese government
bond prices were flat on Monday, though longer maturities eked
out gains as they caught up with shorter paper after last week's
surprise easing by the Bank of Japan.
JGBs erased earlier losses triggered by a rally in Japanese
shares and other assets perceived to be more risky, helped by
expectations the BOJ might further expand its asset programme in
the future.
"We're still seeing a bit of the impact of last week's
(BOJ)move, with the superlong sector still catching up due to
expectations the Bank of Japan will keep to its easy policy for
a longer duration," said a fund manager at a Japanese trust
bank.
For most of last week, short-term notes outperformed after
the BOJ unexpectedly eased policy on Tuesday by saying it would
spend an extra 10 trillion yen ($126 billion) on buying JGBs
with up to two years left to maturity as part of its
asset-buying scheme.
But towards the end of the week, longer-dated maturities
began catching up to the gains as traders speculated the BOJ
could buy longer maturities in the future.
The yield on 10-year JGBs was flat at 0.945 percent
after rising a basis point earlier, while 10-year
JGB futures also ended unchanged at 142.75 after
earlier falling as low as 142.60.
The five-year yield was flat at a six-month low of 0.295
percent.
But superlong bonds outperformed, with the 30-year yield
falling one basis point to 1.890 percent, moving
closer to a 4-month low of 1.880 percent hit earlier this month,
while the 20-year yield slipped half a point to 1.715 percent
.
JGBs erased earlier losses made as the safe-haven appeal of
fixed-income assets faded ahead of European finance ministers'
expected approval of a Greek bailout, as well as China's weekend
decision to ease policy by cutting banks' reserve rate
requirements.
Euro zone finance ministers are expected to approve a 130
billion euro ($171 billion) rescue programme for Greece at a
meeting on Monday.
The Nikkei share average broke above 9,500 for the
first time since early August, on the prospect of a deal for
Athens and the step by China. But the index pared gains and
ended up 1.1 percent, just below that level.
TURNING NEGATIVE
A Reuters weekly survey showed on Monday that sentiment in
the JGB market deteriorated as investors expected a recent rally
in Tokyo share prices to continue and concerns about the
European debt crisis subsided.
The latest poll's JGB bull-bear diffusion index,
calculated by subtracting the number of bearish market players
from those that are bullish, turned negative for the first time
in three weeks, skidding to minus 26 from plus 6 in the previous
survey.
But not all investors polled were negative on bonds after
the BOJ's move.
"The BOJ's decision has changed market sentiment completely.
Fundamentally, the yield curve will be pressured from the
short-end. I expect the 10-year yield to fall to its low for the
year of 0.935," said Kazuhiko Sano, a strategist at Tokai Tokyo
Securities, in the poll.
The market shrugged off Standard and Poor's announcement on
Monday that it was reaffirming its rating on Japan's sovereign
debt at AA minus and keeping its outlook negative, saying that
structural problems such as shrinking nominal gross domestic
product and increasing social security costs are weighing on the
country's ability to reduce its budget deficit.
The market also showed a muted reaction to data released
early on Monday showing Japan's trade deficit came to a record
1.475 trillion yen in January, bigger than the median forecast
of 1.468 trillion yen in a Reuters poll.
Japan has logged deficits in January for five of the past
seven years, including this year, showing the influence of
seasonal factors. But nonetheless, the figures drew attention to
the sustainability of Japan's reliance on external factors to
fund its massive public debt.
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda has staked his political
future on pushing a bill through a divided parliament to double
Japan's 5 percent sales tax by 2015.
"Japan's fiscal situation remains a problem, and failure to
pass the consumption tax by the end of next month would be an
even more significant development for JGBs than a default by
Greece," said a portfolio manager at a Japanese asset management
firm.