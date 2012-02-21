TOKYO Feb 21 Japanese government bond
prices were mostly flat on Tuesday, though superlongs slipped
slightly ahead of a deal on a bailout for Greece, which came
during the midday break.
Euro zone finance ministers reached an agreement for a
second programme for Greece that involves financing of 130
billion euros and will allow that country to avoid a disorderly
default.
"There is a possibility if U.S. Treasury yields go up after
the Greece deal because of the risk-on trade, this could push up
JGB yields in the afternoon," said Naomi Hasegawa, a senior
fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley
Securities Co.
The yield on 10-year JGBs was flat at 0.945 percent
, while 10-year JGB futures edged down
0.06 point to 142.69 after earlier climbing as high as 142.78.
The five-year yield was flat at a six-month low of 0.295
percent.
Superlong bonds slipped slightly, with the 30-year yield
adding one basis point to 1.900 percent, moving
away from a 4-month low of 1.880 percent hit earlier this month.
"The movement in 30-year yields is probably due to some
people switching out of 30-year notes ahead of the 20-year
auction, but most investors were on the sidelines in the
morning, waiting for the outcome of the Greek deal," Hasegawa
said.
The 20-year yield was flat at 1.720 percent.