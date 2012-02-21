* Thirty-yr bonds underperform on pre-auction positioning

* Ten-yr futures erase early gains after news of Greek deal

* Demand from insurers likely ahead of fiscal year-end

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Feb 21 Japanese government bond prices eased slightly on Tuesday, undermined by an increase in risk-appetite after European officials clinched a bailout deal for Greece, with longer durations pressured ahead of a 20-year auction later this week.

The approval of Greece's 130 billion euro ($172 billion) rescue package after months of political wrangling lifted the euro and equity markets, dampening demand for assets perceived to be less risky such as U.S. Treasuries and JGBs.

"When U.S. yields rise in risk-on trade, there is often an impact on JGBs, though basically JGBs are well supported by local conditions," said Credit Suisse strategist Shinji Ebihara.

Strategists say domestic insurers are likely to emerge as buyers ahead of the fiscal year end, and the Bank of Japan's commitment to easy policy is also underpinning bonds.

The yield on 10-year JGBs added one and a half basis points to 0.960 percent, moving away from a 14-month low of 0.935 percent hit last month.

Ten-year JGB futures ended down 0.17 point to their session low of 142.58 after climbing as high as 142.78 in the morning.

Superlong bond prices slipped the most, with participants citing positioning ahead of a 1.1 trillion yen ($13.8 billion) 20-year offering on Thursday.

"The movement in 30-year yields is probably due to some people switching out of 30-year notes ahead of the 20-year auction," said Naomi Hasegawa, a senior fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co.

The 30-year yield added two basis points to 1.910 percent , moving away from a 4-month low of 1.880 percent marked earlier this month.

The 20-year yield gained a point to 1.730 percent , while the five-year yield rose half a basis point to 0.300 percent, climbing off a six-month low of 0.295 percent touched again earlier on Tuesday.

SURPLUS FUNDS

Some strategists have suggested that Japanese investors may have to increase their JGB holdings towards the end of the fiscal year in March, as they allocate surplus funds.

That buying had yet to fully emerge in January, however, with big Japanese insurers curbing their net JGB purchases in the month, data from a securities industry group showed.

"We believe that current macroeconomic conditions should help to ensure that demand for superlong JGBs remains relatively strong," Morgan Stanley strategists wrote in a note to clients.

"Given that insurers cut back their net purchases of both foreign bonds and JGBs, there appears to be significant untapped buying potential."