* Auction meets decent demand as brokerages buy
* Though bid-to-cover ratio slightly worse than previous
sale
* Ten-yr futures end nearly flat
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Feb 23 Longer-dated Japanese
government bond prices pared losses on Thursday after a 1.1
trillion yen ($13.7 billion) auction of 20-year notes drew
decent demand.
Market participants cited buying by brokerages looking to
meet demand from pension funds which tend to seek longer-term
bonds ahead of the month-end as they extend the maturity of
their holdings.
"The price action post-auction shows it was a pretty good
one, since there was some meaningful price adjustment beforehand
as the 20-year sold off and its yield rose four basis points
over the past couple of days," said Le Ngoc Nhan, a strategist
at Morgan Stanley.
The lowest price at the auction was 100.60, and the
bid-to-cover ratio came in at 2.79, a bit worse than the last
sale's 3.16 and the average ratio of 3.14 for the previous 12
offerings.
The yield on the 20-year note gained half a basis point to
1.755 percent, down from 1.760 earlier, while the
30-year bond yield rose one and a half points to 1.935 percent
, down from 1.1940 percent previously.
The yield on the latest 10-year JGBs was flat at 0.975
percent after rising as high as 0.980 percent.
Ten-year JGB futures closed nearly flat on the day,
adding 0.01 point to 142.48, below resistance at their 10-day
moving average of 142.59.
IN AND OUT
Foreign investors marked their largest net selling of JGBs
since June 2011 in the week through Feb. 18, finance ministry
data released on Thursday showed. After two weeks of net buying,
foreigners shed 661.7 billion yen's worth of JGBs.
"Last week, as Greece moved closer to a bailout deal, stocks
were in and bonds were out," said a trader at a European bank in
Tokyo.
The same data showed that foreign investors continued their
net buying of Japanese stocks for the eighth straight week,
increasing their purchases to a net 264.5 billion, which was the
largest net buying since the first week of July 2011.
The Nikkei stock average gained 4.9 percent last
week, stoked by the Bank of Japan's surprise move to spend an
extra 10 trillion yen on JGBs as part of its asset-buying
programme.
The central bank buys bonds with up to two years left to
maturity, so the move bolstered debt at the short end of the
curve. The possibility of more stimulus ahead also lifted bond
market sentiment.
"We have to wait and see if the BOJ is going to do more,
which might take a month or two," said Morgan Stanley's Nhan.
Japanese investors, meanwhile, turned net sellers of foreign
bonds for the first time in seven weeks, the finance ministry
data showed.
Concerns about the strength of Japan's economy underpinned
bonds. A Reuters poll showed on Thursday that Japanese
manufacturing sentiment in February slid to its lowest since the
aftermath of the March 2011 earthquake, indicating the world's
No.3 economy may struggle to recover quickly from a slump on
weak global demand and a strong yen.
Bond prices were also supported by worries about Greece's
ability to implement its austerity plan, as well as fears of a
slowdown in European growth after Markit's Eurozone Services
Purchasing Managers' Index unexpectedly shrank.