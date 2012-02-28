* BOJ easing supports 2-yr auction demand

* Investors look ahead to 10-yr auction Thursday

* Limited impact seen from Elpida filing

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Feb 28 Japanese government bonds were mostly higher on Tuesday, on month-end buying from pension funds and on fears of slowing global demand because of high oil prices, but gains were capped ahead of a 10-year sale later this week.

Two-year notes bucked the trend and slid slightly as the market sought concession ahead of a 2.7 trillion yen auction, although the demand at the sale was firm, as expected.

"Month-end buying is supporting prices along most of the curve, and the overnight rise in U.S. Treasuries on concerns about oil is supporting sentiment," said a fixed income fund manager at a European institution.

Many Japanese pension funds often buy long-dated bonds at the end of month to extend duration of their portfolio to match bond indexes.

Although Japanese shares rose to fresh seven-month closing high, bond prices remained supported by concerns about the impact of high oil prices on global demand.

The yield on the latest 10-year JGBs was down a basis point at 0.960 percent, but still holding well above a 14-month low of 0.935 percent hit last month.

Ten-year JGB futures pared gains but still ended up 0.13 point at 142.66, above support at their 10-day moving average of 142.63.

The yield on the 20-year note was down one basis point at 1.750 percent, while the 30-year yield also gave up half a basis point to 1.930 percent.

Two-year yields rose half a basis point to 0.110 percent , though market players expect the yield to stay near 0.10 percent in coming months, supported by the Bank of Japan's surprise easing this month.

The BOJ has said it will spend an extra 10 trillion yen ($125 billion) on JGB purchases, buying bonds with up to two years left to maturity.

The bid-to-cover ratio at Tuesday's auction was a healthy 5.15, above the 12-month average of 4.43 though down from previous sale's 5.35, which was the highest since Nov 2010. The tail, or the gap between lowest and average price, was 0.002.

"The auction was in line with our expectations, and the tail was tight, as the two-year sector is controlled by the BOJ," said Naomi Hasegawa, a senior fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co.

Most market participants expect the yield curve to steepen, as long-term bond yields rise while the short and medium end of the curve are capped after the BOJ's easing.

On Thursday, Japan's finance ministry will sell 2.2 trillion yen worth of 10-year bonds, and Hasegawa said Tuesday's auction response was not necessarily an indicator of longer-term demand.

"The 10-year sector is different because it reflects market trends and global conditions, but if the yield rises to around 1.0 percent, there should be buying," she said.

Credit markets mostly shrugged off the failure of Japanese chipmaker Elpida Memory Inc, which filed for protection from creditors late on Monday with $5.6 billion in debt.

The cost of default insurance against a basket of Japanese companies in the credit derivative market was little changed on Tuesday with the iTraxx Japan CDS index traded at 142 basis points.

"There are not many investors who hold Elpida's bonds. And many of those who still have them probably already written down Elpida's bonds when the company got support from the government. So the impact should be small," said a trader at a Japanese bank.