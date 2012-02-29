TOKYO Feb 29 Japanese government bonds
edged down on Wednesday as equities rallied and data showed
Japanese factory output rose more than expected, but losses were
likely limited on expectations of month-end buying.
* Japanese factory output increased more than expected in
January and firms expect further gains, increasing confidence
that overseas demand is stabilising and manufacturers have put
the worst of the impact of last year's disasters behind them.
* The Nikkei share average climbed above 9,800 for
the first time since August, extending a rally of more than 10
percent this month and heading for its best February performance
in two decades.
* Market participants still expect yields to stick to recent
ranges, as pension funds usually buy longer-dated bonds at the
end of the month to extend the duration of their portfolio to
match bond indexes.
* "The industrial output numbers were better than expected,
but prices are still supported by month-end buying," said a fund
manager at a Japanese asset management firm.
* The Bank of Japan's surprise easing this month also
continued to support bonds. The central bank said it will spend
an extra 10 trillion yen ($125 billion) on JGB purchases, buying
bonds with up to two years left to maturity.
* The yield on the latest 10-year JGBs was up half a basis
point at 0.965 percent, holding well above a
14-month low of 0.935 percent hit last month.
* Ten-year JGB futures edged down 0.02 point to
142.64, with support at their 10-day moving average of 142.63.
* The yield on the 20-year note was flat at 1.750 percent
, while the 30-year yield inched up half a basis
point to 1.935 percent.