* 10-yr futures end below 25-day moving average
* Volatile moves possible ahead of fiscal year-end-
strategist
* Data reinforce expectations BOJ to keep easy stance
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, March 2 Japanese government bonds
fell on Friday, as fading worries over the euro zone debt crisis
and rising equities sapped the appeal of safe-haven assets.
Solid demand at Thursday's 10-year JGB auction underpinned
market sentiment, with traders citing purchases by banks ahead
of Japan's fiscal year-end this month. But the Nikkei share
average continued to rise, bringing its gains to 1.3
percent for the week and drawing attention away from bonds.
"You just can't explain rates where they are now, given what
equities are doing," said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond
strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
"But there is still tremendous support from the banking
sector. The people I talk to are bearish, but most expect rates
to remain where they are through the end of the month," he
added.
The European Central Bank's half a trillion euros in cheap,
3-year loans fueled investors' risk appetite and pushed down
yields on the debt of highly-indebted euro zone countries, such
as Italy, on Thursday.
Bond prices were also supported by the Bank of Japan's
surprise easing last month, in which it said it would spend an
extra 10 trillion yen on JGB purchases as part of its
asset-buying programme in which it buys bonds with up to two
years left to maturity.
Some strategists say that signs of improving credit
conditions in Europe could continue to lessen the appeal of
bonds, and even lead to more volatile moves ahead of the fiscal
year-end.
"You cannot ignore positive signs in Europe. I'm not
comfortable buying duration now, it's best to prepare for tail
risk," said Le Ngoc Nhan, a JGB strategist at Morgan Stanley,
referring to the chance of a sudden volatile move in yields.
The International Monetary Fund has asked Japanese financial
institutions to estimate the losses they would incur on their
JGB holdings if long-term interest rates were to rise to around
2.5 percent, business daily Nikkei reported on Friday.
The yield on the latest 10-year JGBs rose one and a half
basis points to 0.990 percent, pulling away from
a 14-month low of 0.935 percent hit last month.
Ten-year JGB futures fell 0.17 point to 142.54,
closing below both their 10-day moving average at 142.60 and
their 25-day moving average at 142.58.
Longer durations also dropped, with the yield on the 20-year
note rising one and a half basis points to 1.755 percent
, and the 30-year yield also rising
one point to 1.940 percent.
UTILITY ISSUANCE COULD DETRACT FROM JGBS
Also weighing on bond market sentiment, Tohoku Electric
Power Co Inc on Friday launched 60 billion yen in
bonds, the first bond issue by a Japanese electric power company
with nuclear power plants since the Fukushima crisis nearly a
year ago.
The power company issued 50 billion yen of five-year bonds
and 10 billion yen of 10-year bonds, with both tranches offered
at a yield of 0.55 percentage point above the benchmark JGB
yield.
If other utilities follow suit, such issuance could draw
some demand away 5- to 10-year JGBs, though that impact is
likely to be relatively small given their issue volume will be
tiny compared to JGBs, the market particpants have said.
Data released earlier on Friday had no market impact, but
suggested that the BOJ will need to maintain its easy policy
this year, to meet its aim of pulling the economy out of
deflation.
Japan's core consumer prices fell year-on-year for a fourth
consecutive month in January, household spending fell more than
expected and the unemployment rate rose to 4.6 percent in
January from a revised 4.5 percent in December and against
economists' median forecast of 4.5 percent.
The BOJ set an inflation goal of 1 percent last month, when
it surprised with the additional stimulus.
BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa told a parliamentary
committee on Friday that he expects consumer prices to gradually
rise in the coming years as the economy recovers with support
from a pickup in global demand.
"We will continue with monetary easing until consumer
inflation of 1 percent is in sight," Shirakawa said.