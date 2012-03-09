TOKYO, March 9 Japanese government bonds were narrowly mixed on Friday, sticking close to recent ranges as investors waited for U.S. non-farm payrolls data to get clues on the strength of the American economic recovery.

* Investors also awaited the preliminary result of Greece's bond swap with private creditors, which is expected at 0600 GMT.

Officials said take-up of the offer was strong, meaning progress has been made toward Greece securing the bailout funds it needs to avoid a chaotic default.

* The Nikkei stock average climbed 1.5 percent to a fresh seven-month high on Friday, bolstered by the encouraging signs for Greece.

* "Stocks have surged on relief about the Greek swap deal, so there would seem to be some incentive to sell bonds, but investors want to wait and see the U.S. employment data," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese trust bank.

* The nonfarm payrolls figures could take away some of the safe-haven appeal of bonds if they offer more evidence that the U.S. recovery is picking up pace, suggesting the U.S. Federal Reserve will be less likely to take further stimulus steps anytime soon.

Economists surveyed by Reuters expect employment to have increased by 210,000 jobs in February, after rising by 243,000 in the previous month. The unemployment rate is expected to be steady at a three-year low of 8.3 percent in February.

* Ten-year JGB futures inched down 0.01 point to 142.29, while the yield on the latest 10-year JGB was flat at 0.985 percent.

* The yield on the 20-year note slipped half a basis point to 1.755 percent, while the 5-year yield was flat at 0.300 percent and the 2-year yield was flat at 0.110 percent.

* The 30-year yield was also flat at 1.945 percent.