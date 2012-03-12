* 10-yr yield seen rising to 1 pct this week-survey

* 2-yr yield edges down to 1-month low

* Market reaction muted to China Zhou comments

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, March 12 Japanese government bonds inched higher on Monday as investors awaited the outcome of a two-day Bank of Japan policy meeting for any signs of further policy easing.

The BOJ is expected to extend a loan programme for growth industries and stress its readiness to take more monetary steps at the end of the two-day meeting on Tuesday.

Some market participants attributed the firmer market tone to shortcovering, but strategists expect limited moves for the time being, ahead of the close of Japan's fiscal year.

"We're approaching the fiscal year end, so no one wants the market to move much, or volatility to pick up. It will be business as usual this week," says Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

"Last week, the focus was on Greece, but this week, the market is turning to macro economic factors," he said.

Ten-year JGB futures closed up 0.16 point at 142.45, while the yield on the latest 10-year JGB slipped a basis point to 0.975 percent.

The yield on the 20-year note fell half a basis point to 1.760 percent. The five-year yield also gave up half a point to 0.295 percent.

The two-year yield slipped half a basis point to a one-month low of 0.015 percent.

10-YR YIELD SEEN RISING-SURVEY

The market showed no reaction to comments from Chinese Central Bank Governor Zhou Xiaochuan, who said China would buy fewer JGBs when the yen was rising sharply, but would invest in Japan debt markets on "mutual benefit" principles.

China has said it wants to diversify its foreign reserves away from U.S. Treasuries, and JGBs would appear to offer a relatively stable investment opportunity. China has bought mostly short-term JGBs in recent years, though it often quickly unloads its holdings for trading purposes.

"China does buy JGBs, and some expect this buying to continue, though it is unlikely to have a big market impact," said Katsutoshi Inadome, fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

JGBs also shrugged off data released early in the session that showed Japan's core machinery orders rose at a faster pace than expected in January.

Japanese government bond market participants expect the benchmark 10-year yield to creep higher this week, after robust U.S. jobs figures raised prospects of a continued economic recovery, quashing demand for safe-haven assets, a Reuters weekly survey showed on Monday.

The U.S. Labor Department said on Friday that U.S. employers added more than 200,000 jobs for a third straight month.

Policymakers at the U.S. Federal Reserve will also meet on Tuesday this week to review rates, and investors are eager to see whether the U.S. central bank will consider purchasing more bonds to stimulate the economy.

"Both U.S. and Japanese central banks are likely to stay on hold this week after Greece reached a debt deal," Satoshi Yamada, chief quantitative analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities, said in a weekly JGB survey response.

"There is a 20-year JGB auction later this week so the yield curve could steepen but there might be some buying after the auction so rise in yields would be limited," he added.