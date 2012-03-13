TOKYO, March 13 Japanese government bonds edged down on Tuesday, as investors awaited the outcome of the Bank of Japan's two-day policy meeting.

* The central bank is expected to announce its regular policy decision after midday Tokyo time (0300 GMT), and is likely to extend a loan programme for growth industries and stress its willingness to take more monetary steps to stimulate the economy as needed.

* The JGB market is unlikely to react much, however, unless the BOJ surprises by boosting government bond purchases or extending the maturity of bonds it takes under the asset-buying scheme.

* At its meeting last month, the central bank unexpectedly eased policy by saying it would spend an extra 10 trillion yen ($121.6 billion) on JGB purchases.

Since the BOJ buys bonds with up to two years left to maturity, its additional purchases have capped the short- and medium-end of the yield curve.

* "Although additional easing is fundamentally unlikely at this time and under current conditions, we believe market expectations for further action are likely to linger," Chotaro Morita, head of Japan fixed-income strategy at Barclays Capital Japan, wrote in a note to clients.

* Ten-year JGB futures slipped 0.05 point to 142.40, while the yield on the latest 10-year JGB rose one basis point to 0.980 percent.

* The yield on the 20-year note fell half a basis point to 1.755 percent, but that tenor was expected to face selling pressure later in the week ahead of Thursday's auction of 1.1 trillion yen of 20-year notes.

* Market participants did not react to comments from Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi that the country will go ahead and buy 65 billion yuan ($10.3 billion) in Chinese government debt as part of a push for closer economic ties between Asia's top economies.

"That could be a market theme going forward but has no immediate impact," said Credit Suisse strategist Shinji Ebihara.