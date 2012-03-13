* Futures pare gains after central bank holds steady
* Miyao's failed proposal keeps easing hopes alive
* Longer durations outperform
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, March 13 Japanese government bond
futures ended off their highs on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan
announced no new easing steps at its regular monthly policy
meeting.
But the market is likely to be supported by expectations of
further easing in coming months, as the BOJ is seen extending
the maturity of bonds it buys under its asset purchase programme
to three-year and five-year notes.
Ryuzo Miyao, regarded as one of pessimists on the bank's
board, unsuccessfully proposed a further easing by increasing
the bank's asset-buying and loan scheme by 5 trillion yen ($61
billion).
Although that proposal was rejected by an 8-1 vote, it kept
alive expectaions that the central bank would come up with more
steps to support the economy.
"Miyao wanted a five trillion yen increase, and that is
JGB-positive," said Naomi Hasegawa, a senior fixed-income
strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co.
As widely expected, the BOJ maintained its key policy rate
at a range of zero to 0.1 percent by a unanimous vote.
It also expanded a separate loan scheme targeting growth
industries by 2 trillion yen, to 5.5 trillion yen, and
incorporated new loan arrangements including one that will tap
its dollar reserves to offer investments and loans denominated
in foreign currencies.
But those steps were in line with market expectations and
had little impact on the market.
At its meeting last month, the central bank unexpectedly
eased policy by saying it would spend an extra 10 trillion yen
on JGB purchases.
Since the BOJ buys bonds with up to two years left to
maturity, its additional purchases have capped the short- and
medium-end of the yield curve.
Ten-year JGB futures closed up 0.02 point at
142.47, down from a session high of 142.69 shortly before the
BOJ's announcement.
The yield on the latest 10-year JGB was flat
at 0.970 percent after earlier falling to 0.965 percent ahead of
the central bank's decision.
Longer durations outperformed, though strategists expect
those tenor to come under selling pressure later in the week
ahead of Thursday's auction of 1.1 trillion yen of 20-year
notes.
The yield on the 20-year note fell one basis
point to 1.750 percent, while the 30-year yield
slipped a basis point and a half to a nearly two-week low of
1.935 percent.
Market participants did not react to comments from Japanese
Finance Minister Jun Azumi that the country will go ahead and
buy 65 billion yuan in Chinese government debt as part of a push
for closer economic ties between Asia's top economies.
"That could be a market theme going forward but has no
immediate impact," said Credit Suisse strategist Shinji Ebihara.