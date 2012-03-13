* Futures pare gains after central bank holds steady

* Miyao's failed proposal keeps easing hopes alive

* Longer durations outperform

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, March 13 Japanese government bond futures ended off their highs on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan announced no new easing steps at its regular monthly policy meeting.

But the market is likely to be supported by expectations of further easing in coming months, as the BOJ is seen extending the maturity of bonds it buys under its asset purchase programme to three-year and five-year notes.

Ryuzo Miyao, regarded as one of pessimists on the bank's board, unsuccessfully proposed a further easing by increasing the bank's asset-buying and loan scheme by 5 trillion yen ($61 billion).

Although that proposal was rejected by an 8-1 vote, it kept alive expectaions that the central bank would come up with more steps to support the economy.

"Miyao wanted a five trillion yen increase, and that is JGB-positive," said Naomi Hasegawa, a senior fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co.

As widely expected, the BOJ maintained its key policy rate at a range of zero to 0.1 percent by a unanimous vote.

It also expanded a separate loan scheme targeting growth industries by 2 trillion yen, to 5.5 trillion yen, and incorporated new loan arrangements including one that will tap its dollar reserves to offer investments and loans denominated in foreign currencies.

But those steps were in line with market expectations and had little impact on the market.

At its meeting last month, the central bank unexpectedly eased policy by saying it would spend an extra 10 trillion yen on JGB purchases.

Since the BOJ buys bonds with up to two years left to maturity, its additional purchases have capped the short- and medium-end of the yield curve.

Ten-year JGB futures closed up 0.02 point at 142.47, down from a session high of 142.69 shortly before the BOJ's announcement.

The yield on the latest 10-year JGB was flat at 0.970 percent after earlier falling to 0.965 percent ahead of the central bank's decision.

Longer durations outperformed, though strategists expect those tenor to come under selling pressure later in the week ahead of Thursday's auction of 1.1 trillion yen of 20-year notes.

The yield on the 20-year note fell one basis point to 1.750 percent, while the 30-year yield slipped a basis point and a half to a nearly two-week low of 1.935 percent.

Market participants did not react to comments from Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi that the country will go ahead and buy 65 billion yuan in Chinese government debt as part of a push for closer economic ties between Asia's top economies.

"That could be a market theme going forward but has no immediate impact," said Credit Suisse strategist Shinji Ebihara.