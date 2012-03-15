* Futures hit 8-month low in heaviest volume since 2008

* 10-year cash bond yield hits 3-month high

* 20-year auction in line with strong expectations

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, March 15 Japanese government bond futures closed at an eight-month low on Thursday and the 10-year cash yield rose to a three-month high, as strong equities and weak Treasuries on an improved U.S. economic outlook offset healthy demand at a 20-year auction.

Ten-year JGB futures closed down 0.85 point at a session low of 141.08 on stop-loss selling by hedge funds said to be doing arbitrage between stock and bond futures, boosting futures trading volume to 66,634 contracts, the highest level since April 2008.

The 10-year futures contract has lost 1.39 point in a two-day rout as stocks soared after the Federal Reserve's brighter U.S. economic assessment, its biggest two-day drop since October 2008.

"The weakness in futures depressed cash bonds, which had pared losses after the strong auction results," said Keiko Onogi, senior JGB strategist at Daiwa Securities. "Going forward, investors will be watching Treasuries and stocks, as well as demand conditions in Japan's new fiscal year that begins next month."

The yield on the latest 10-year JGB was up 5.5 basis points at 1.055 percent, after rising to a three-month high of 1.060 percent, but falling as low as 1.030 percent after the auction.

Bargain hunters bought even before the auction results, after 10-year cash bond yields touched 1.050 percent in the morning.

"Buyers emerged when the benchmark yield touched 1.050, showing that even if Japanese yields continue to track U.S. yields higher, the correlation will diverge somewhat due to supply and demand conditions, and expectations about the Bank of Japan's policies," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese trust bank.

Although the 10-year JGB yield has risen 8.5 basis points in the past two days, that is less than half of 30 basis point rise in U.S. Treasuries over the past three days.

U.S. Treasuries extended losses on Thursday, with the 10-year yield hitting a 4-1/2 month high.

The BOJ is considered likely to eventually extend the maturities of bonds it buys under its asset purchase programme to three and five years from the current two-year timeframe.

The benchmark Nikkei stock average rose for a third straight session on Thursday, buoyed by a rise in the dollar to an 11-month high of 84.18 yen and diminishing the appeal of safehaven fixed income assets.

The 20-year yield rose 5.5 basis points to 1.830 percent, after falling as low as 1.785 percent in volatile trade.

The finance ministry's sale of 1.1 trillion yen ($13.13 billion) of 20-year notes with a 1.8 percent coupon drew decent demand in line with expectations, with buying by insurers cited.

The lowest price was 99.95 and the bid-to-cover ratio was 3.26, the highest level since November and above the previous sale's 2.79 and the average ratio of 3.15 for the past 12 offerings.

But the tail between the average and lowest accepted prices widened to 0.12 from 0.05, showing investors were cautious about buying at a higher price given market volatility.

"The tone in the market was negative after sharp losses in Treasuries, but the auction demand was healthy," said Ayako Sera, a market economist at Sumitomo Trust and Banking.

Weekly capital flow data released on Thursday showed Japanese investors bought a net 367.1 billion yen of foreign bonds in the week through March 10, following up their purchases of 276.4 billion yen the previous week and massive buying of 1.355 trillion yen the week before.