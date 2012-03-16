TOKYO, March 16 Japanese government bonds bounced back on Friday, supported by bargain hunting and recovering from a futures-led sell-off in the previous session as stocks stabilised after their recent surge.

* Japan's Nikkei share average was nearly flat on Friday after hitting an eight-month closing high in the previous session.

* A 20-year JGB auction on Thursday was in line with expectations for strong demand from life insurers ahead of the end of Japan's business year. That demand is expected to continue in the coming weeks and support cash bonds, many market participants say.

* "A few of these life insurance companies are getting a little bit more opportunistic about where they place their orders, but the demand is definitely there, and you can expect that flow to continue going on through April," said Shogo Fujita, chief Japan bond strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Large institutions are mostly finished buying for this fiscal year through the end of March, but the medium-sized firms still have a way to go, Fujita said.

"The yields were so low for so long this year that I don't think many of them were able to buy up to expectations," he added.

* Ten-year JGB futures rose 0.31 point to 141.39.

On Thursday, the 10-year futures contract closed down 0.85 point at a session low of 141.08 on aggressive selling by hedge funds said to be doing arbitrage between stock and bond futures,

The contract lost 1.39 point in a two-day rout, its biggest two-day drop since October 2008, as stocks soared after the Federal Reserve's brighter U.S. economic assessment.

* The yield on the latest 10-year JGB fell 2.5 basis points to 1.035 percent, after touching a three-month high of 1.060 percent on Thursday.

* The 20-year yield sank 1.5 basis points to 1.810 percent, after rising to a three-and-a-half-month high of 1.830 percent on Thursday.

* The 5-year tenor outperformed, its yield sinking 3 basis points to 0.345 percent, moving away from Thursday's three-and-a-half-month high of 0.375 percent.