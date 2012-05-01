TOKYO May 1 Japanese government bond prices were steady to higher on Tuesday, with the 10-year yield touching a new one-and-a-half-year low and the superlong tenor catching up to the Bank of Japan's easing steps last week.

* Activity was thin due to Japan's Golden Week holiday. Japan's markets were closed on Monday and will be closed on Thursday and Friday this week.

* On Friday, the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy by expanding JGB purchases by 10 trillion yen ($124 billion). The BOJ also opted to extend the remaining maturity of JGBs to be purchased under its asset buying programme to up to three years, from two years previously.

* The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.885 percent after earlier edging down to 0.880 percent, its lowest level since October 2010.

* The 10-year JGB futures contract ended the morning session nearly flat, down 0.01 point at 143.11.

* Superlong bonds rose, with the 20-year JGB yield dropping 1.5 basis points to 1.680 percent, its lowest level since September 2011, while the 30-year JGB yield shed 1.5 basis points to a low of 1.865 percent, also a seven-month low.

* "The effects of the BOJ's easing were felt in the middle of the curve and the long end is now catching up, but overall JGBs are likely to hold their current ranges for now," said Barclays Securities Japan strategist Noriatsu Tanji.

* The five-year yield was flat at 0.255 percent, matching a one-and-a-half-year low hit on Friday.

* Japanese government bond market sentiment improved but remained negative overall, despite last week's easing steps by the Bank of Japan, a weekly Reuters survey showed on Tuesday.

* "The U.S. payrolls report will be released on May 4 and Greece will hold an election on May 6, so if they raise worries about the state of the U.S. economy and about European debt crisis, JGB yields could fall further. But then there is the 10-year auction on May 8 as well so any rally in the market will probably run out of steam," said Satoshi Yamada, chief quantitative analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities, in a survey response.