* 10-, 20-year yields drop to 1-1/2 year lows
* 30-year yield sinks to lowest since September
* JGB sentiment deteriorates despite BOJ easing -survey
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese government bond prices
rose on Tuesday, with the 10-year yield touching a 1-1/2 year
low and the superlong tenor catching up to the Bank of Japan's
easing steps last week.
Bonds also caught a tailwind from weaker stocks, which
skidded as the yen soared, sapping investors' risk appetite and
making the perceived safety of fixed-income assets more
appealing.
Activity was thin due to Japan's Golden Week holiday.
Japanese markets were closed on Monday and will be closed on
Thursday and Friday this week.
"There are only two trading days this week, and even with
yields at such low levels, there is evidently little
profit-taking as traders want to avoid short positions over the
holiday," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese trust
bank.
On Friday, the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy by
expanding JGB purchases by 10 trillion yen ($124 billion). The
BOJ also opted to extend the remaining maturity of JGBs to be
purchased under its asset buying programme to up to three years,
from two years previously.
The 10-year JGB yield fell 1.0 basis point to
0.875 percent, its lowest level since October 2010.
The 10-year JGB futures contract ended slightly
higher, up 0.04 point at 143.16.
Superlong bonds outperformed, with the 20-year JGB yield
dropping 2.5 basis points to 1.670 percent, its
lowest level since October 2010. The 30-year JGB yield
shed 2.5 basis points to 1.855 percent, its
lowest since September 2011.
"The effects of the BOJ's easing were felt in the middle of
the curve and the long end is now catching up, but overall JGBs
are likely to hold their current ranges for now," said Barclays
Securities Japan strategist Noriatsu Tanji.
The Nikkei share average ended at a 2-1/2 month
closing low on Tuesday, dragged down by fears about the impact
of the euro zone debt crisis and worries about the strength of
U.S. economic growth. The latter pushed the dollar to its
lowest level against the yen since late February.
The five-year yield was flat at 0.255 percent,
matching a 1-1/2 year low hit on Friday.
JGB market sentiment improved but remained negative overall,
despite last week's BOJ easing steps, Reuters' weekly survey
showed on Tuesday.
"The U.S. payrolls report will be released on May 4 and
Greece will hold an election on May 6, so if they raise worries
about the state of the U.S. economy and about the European debt
crisis, JGB yields could fall further. But then there is the
10-year auction on May 8 as well so any rally in the market will
probably run out of steam," said Satoshi Yamada, chief
quantitative analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities, in a survey
response.