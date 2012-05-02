TOKYO May 2 Japanese government bond prices
mostly inched down on Wednesday as investors took profits after
a rally in the wake of easing steps by the Bank of Japan last
week that pushed some yields to 1-1/2 year lows.
* The 10-year JGB yield climbed half a basis
point to 0.880 percent from its close on Tuesday at 0.875
percent, its lowest level since October 2010.
* The 10-year JGB futures contract ended the
morning session down 0.05 point at 143.11.
* The superlong tenor held gains it made when it
outperformed the day before, however, with the 20-year JGB yield
flat at 1.670 percent, its lowest level since
October 2010.
The 30-year JGB yield was also flat at 1.855
percent, its lowest since September 2011.
* "The rally is slowing but even so, selling is light and
mostly at the shorter end because even with yields at such low
levels, pension funds and insurers have to buy, to put their
funds somewhere," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Tokyo
asset management firm.
* On Friday last week, the Bank of Japan further eased
monetary policy by expanding JGB purchases by 10 trillion yen
($124 billion). The BOJ also extended the remaining maturity of
the JGBs it buys under its asset buying programme to up to three
years from two.
* Investors looked past Japan's Golden Week holiday to try
to gauge demand next week, particularly at an auction of 10-year
bonds.
Japan's markets will be closed on Thursday and Friday, and
were also shut on Monday this week.
* The Ministry of Finance will offer 2.3 trillion yen of
10-year bonds on Tuesday, in the second 10-year bond auction of
the financial year that started on April 1.
The previous sale was lacklustre, as while it drew strong
bids, most buying came from brokers covering short positions
rather than from real-money buying by banks, insurers or funds.