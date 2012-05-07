TOKYO May 7 Japanese government bond prices
rose on Monday, with many yields hitting 1-1/2 year lows,
tracking firmer U.S. Treasuries prices and as safe-haven debt
found favour after Greek and French election results raised
questions about the future of euro zone austerity measures.
* Greek voters rejected pro-bailout policies, putting the
country's future in the euro zone at risk and threatening to
revive Europe's debt crisis.
* In France, Socialist Francois Hollande won a presidential
election and promised to start a pushback against German-led
austerity policies.
* The weekend elections in Europe followed disappointing
U.S. employment data on Friday, which added to worries of
slowing U.S. economic growth and sent the yield on the benchmark
U.S. 10-year note below key chart resistance at 1.90 percent.
* "The current market environment favours clearly bonds, and
even with yields at these levels, there are few incentives to
sell bonds this week," said Keiko Onogi, senior JGB strategist
at Daiwa Securities.
"This climate should support this week's 10-year auction,
even if the coupon is set at 0.9 percent," she said.
* The Ministry of Finance will offer 2.3 trillion yen ($28.8
billion) of 10-year bonds on Tuesday, in the second 10-year bond
auction of the financial year that started on April 1.
* On Monday, the 10-year JGB yield skidded 2
basis points to 0.865 percent, its lowest level since October
2010.
* The 10-year JGB futures June contract ended
morning trade up 0.22 point at 143.20.
* The 20-year JGB yield shed 2 basis points
to 1.655 percent, while the five-year JGB yield
slipped 1.5 basis points to 0.245 percent. Both of these levels
were 1-1/2 year nadirs.
* Minutes of the Bank of Japan's April 9-10 meeting released
on Monday showed board members agreed to keep policy steady to
monitor the effects of the central bank's February easing steps.
* At its most recent meeting on April 27, the BOJ took
further easing steps by expanding JGB purchases by 10 trillion
yen ($124 billion). The BOJ also extended the remaining maturity
of the JGBs it buys under its asset buying programme to up to
three years from two.