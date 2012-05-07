* 5-, 10-, 20-, 30-yr yields hit 1 1/2-year lows

* Smooth 10-yr auction seen even if coupon is 0.9 pct

* 0.90 pct seen as solid support for 10-yr yields

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, May 7 Japanese government bond prices rallied on Monday, with most yields hitting 1-1/2 year lows and the superlong tenor outperforming after Greek and French election results raised questions about the future of euro zone austerity measures and boosted the appeal of fixed-income assets.

Greek voters rejected pro-bailout policies, putting the country's future in the euro zone at risk and threatening to revive Europe's debt crisis.

In France, Socialist Francois Hollande won a presidential election and promised to start a pushback against German-led austerity policies.

The weekend elections followed disappointing U.S. employment data on Friday, which added to worries of slowing economic growth and sent the yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note below key chart resistance at 1.90 percent.

"The current market environment clearly favours bonds, and even with yields at these levels, there are few incentives to sell bonds this week," said Keiko Onogi, senior JGB strategist at Daiwa Securities.

On Monday, the 10-year JGB yield skidded 3 basis points to 0.855 percent, its lowest level since October 2010, with the 0.90 percent level cited as solid support. The 10-year JGB futures June contract ended up 0.30 point at 143.28.

"This climate should support this week's 10-year auction, even if the coupon is set at 0.9 percent," Onogi said.

The Ministry of Finance will offer 2.3 trillion yen ($28.8 billion) of 10-year bonds on Tuesday, in the second 10-year bond auction of the financial year that started on April 1.

SUPERLONGS OUTPERFORM

Other maturities also gained, particularly the superlong tenor.

"When the belly of the curve is already too low, if you have a very negative story on the macro front, then you naturally see strong performance in the long end of the curve," said Le Ngoc Nhan, a JGB strategist at Morgan Stanley.

"Yields, especially at the back end, still have not dropped much, the curve is still relatively steep, so there's still ample room for the back-end yields to fall if the macro story continues to disappoint. Investors do not have a lot of choices," he added.

The 20-year JGB yield shed 3 basis points to 1.645 percent, while the 30-year JGB yield lost 4 basis points to 1.820 percent. Both of these levels were 1-1/2 year nadirs.

The five-year JGB yield slipped 1.5 basis points to 0.245 percent, also its lowest level since October 2010.

Minutes of the Bank of Japan's April 9-10 meeting released on Monday showed board members agreed to keep policy steady to monitor the effects of the central bank's February easing steps.

At the meeting after that one on April 27, the BOJ took further easing steps by expanding JGB purchases by 10 trillion yen ($124 billion). The BOJ also extended the remaining maturity of the JGBs it buys under its asset buying programme to up to three years from two.