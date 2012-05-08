* Bid-to-cover rises even with lower coupon

* Demand from institutions seen - strategist

* 5-, 10-, 20-, 30-yr yields rise from 18 month lows

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, May 8 Japanese government bond prices were slightly lower on Tuesday as investors took profits after most yields hit 1-1/2 year lows in the previous session, but losses were limited after a 10-year auction met firm bids.

The solid auction demand, even in the wake of the recent rally, highlighted the extent to which domestic investors are underpinning the JGB market.

"Auction results were on the strong end of expectations, and bidding by undisclosed participants accounted for a large part, showing end-investors probably placed bids directly," said Naomi Hasegawa, a senior fixed-income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co.

"This supports the view that investors' demand is strong despite the recent market rally, confirming underlying demand for JGBs from domestic institutions," she said.

The Ministry of Finance sold 2.09 trillion yen of new issuance of the #322 series of 10-year bonds with a lowest accepted price of 100.32.

The bid-to-cover ratio was 3.74, up from 2.73 at the previous auction, and the tail between the average and lowest accepted prices was 0.01, steady from the past four 10-year sales.

The coupon on the new issue was 0.90 percent, 10 basis points lower than that on the currently traded 10-year note, as well as on the three issues that preceded it.

The 10-year JGB yield rose one-half of a basis point to 0.860 percent, moving away from Monday's 0.855 percent, its lowest level since October 2010.

The 10-year JGB futures June contract slipped 0.16 point to 143.12, ending just above its session low of 143.10 and down from a high of 143.25.

CUE FROM STOCKS

Weak stocks have also underpinned demand for bonds in recent sessions, although there was some respite from that trend on Tuesday as Japan's Nikkei average rebounded from the previous day's three-month low.

"With the yen now rising and buying under 80 against the dollar, this makes Japanese stocks less appealing to foreign investors, and any drop in stocks adds to downward pressure on JGB yields," said a fixed income fund manager at an asset management firm in Tokyo.

"The timing of a sustained stock market recovery is one factor as to when the 10-year JGB yield might be able to break support at 0.90 percent," he added.

In other maturities, the 20-year JGB yield added one basis point to 1.650 percent, while the 30-year JGB yield rose half a point to 1.825 percent. Both of those yields hit their lowest levels since October 2010 on Monday.

The five-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.255 percent, also moving up from its lowest level since October 2010, which it hit in the previous session.