TOKYO May 9 Japanese government bond prices
gained on Wednesday, with the 10-year yield revisiting a
19-month low, after the previous day's solid 10-year auction and
a flare-up of concern about Greece's debt crisis improved
sentiment towards fixed-income assets.
* Greece struggled to form a government after weekend
elections cast the future of its austerity steps into doubt. If
the country does not follow the pledges it made in exchange for
a European Union/International Monetary Fund bailout, officials
estimate it could run out of money as soon as next month.
* A 10-year JGB sale on Tuesday with a 0.900 percent coupon
met strong demand even with benchmark yields trading around
1-1/2 year lows.
* "With stocks weakening and the yen strengthening, there
are few investment choices for Japanese investors, so we keep
buying JGBs. Even though our stomachs are full, we still have to
keep eating," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese
trust bank.
* The 10-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point
to 0.855 percent, matching a low hit on Monday, which was its
lowest level since October 2010.
* The 10-year JGB futures June contract added 0.14
point to 143.26, its highest level since Feb. 14, when futures
spiked following the Bank of Japan's surprise announcement of
further monetary easing.
* The superlong tenor was steady, with the 20-year JGB yield
flat at 1.650 percent and the 30-year JGB yield
flat at 1.825 percent.
* The five-year JGB yield dropped 1 basis
point to 0.245 percent, also matching its lowest level since
October 2010 hit on Monday.